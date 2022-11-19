ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Clark Lea thrilled with team discipline, 'huge swing of momentum' in Florida-Vanderbilt

By On3 Staff Report
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN6fn_0jH4MDoN00
Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea looks on during a game on Oct. 22, 2022. (Jay Biggerstaff / Getty Images)

Florida trails Vanderbilt 14-6 at halftime, with the ‘Dores taking advantage of a pair of mistakes by the Gators late in the second quarter that led to a 14-point swing in the game.

Quarterback Mike Wright was lucky to get away with a telegraphed short pass on third down with about four minutes to play in the half. Florida safety Kamari Wilson stepped in front with nothing but green grass in front of him, but he dropped the interception and likely pick-six. One play later, UF cornerback Jason Marshall mishandled a punt inside the 10-yard line, fumbling it into the end zone, where Vanderbilt long snapper Wesley Schelling recovered it for a touchdown.

“Well that’s a huge swing of momentum there and a big boost for us heading to halftime,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang at the half. “We’ve got to capitalize on their mistakes, and to be in a position to do that means a lot. We’ve got to keep that up.”

Florida ran for just 17 yards in the first half against Vanderbilt, with the Commodores holding a 142-137 edge in total yardage at halftime.

The Gators made a number of self-inflicted mistakes, including some costly drive-extending penalties on an early Commodores scoring drive. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt’s had success running the ball — rushing for 112 yards in the first half — and defending the run.

“When we’re playing in structure we have people where we need to be,” Lea said. “We’ve had a couple runs leak on us there, and it’s just about us doing our job, one of 11. Obviously when we’ve done that we’ve been successful, when we haven’t they’re dangerous. So we’ve got to come back, reset, refocus here at halftime.”

Florida, Vanderbilt both down some key players

Both Florida and Vanderbilt have had some attrition during the game.

Vanderbilt lost starting cornerback BJ Anderson in the first quarter when he was ejected for targeting after hitting Florida receiver Marcus Burke on a play in the flats.

The Gators have had two key starters banged-up during the first half, with receiver Ricky Pearsall and safety Rashad Torrence both questionable to return due to lower-body injuries.

Florida has won eight straight games in the series, with Vanderbilt’s last win coming in 2013.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss

The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center located at 1390 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy