SEC Network provides Rashad Torrence, Ricky Pearsall injury updates in Florida-Vanderbilt

Florida entered its game against Vanderbilt already down one starting receiver, with receiver Xzavier Henderson missing the contest due to a lower-body injury. Now a Ricky Pearsall injury has sidelined another against the Commodores, possibly for the game.

Pearsall suffered a lower-body injury during the first half and is questionable to return, according to a report from SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang.

“Dealing with some banged-up guys,” Lang said. “You see the Florida offense about to take the field again, they’ll do that without wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Right now he’s questionable with a lower-body injury. He may or may not return.”

Pearsall entered the day second on the team in receiving yards and catches, having logged 23 catches for 421 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2022.

He had recorded one catch for 27 yards, helping Florida convert a third-and-25 iin the first quarter, prior to his exit.

The Ricky Pearsall injury is not the only one Florida is dealing with in the first half, though. Safety Rashard Torrence was also shaken up early on. Lang provided an update on him, as well.

“Also on the other side of the ball, safety Rashad Torrence also dealing with a lower-body, also questionable to come back, guys,” Lang said.

Vanderbilt also down a man after early ejection

An early review during Florida’s opening drive produced a BJ Anderson targeting call, resulting in the ejection of the senior cornerback.

Anderson was tossed from the game following a hit on Gators receiver Marcus Burke.

Burke caught a short pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson in the left flat and tried to make something happen, cutting upfield as defensive lineman Darren Agu made a sweeping tackle attempt in backside pursuit.

As Burke leaned forward, the hit that resulted in the BJ Anderson targeting review occurred, with Anderson dropping his helmet and striking Burke through the chest.

Officials didn’t call targeting on the field initially, but before Florida could snap the ball on its next play officials whistled for a stoppage and went to the replay. Upon review the targeting call on Anderson was confirmed, result in the senior cornerback’s ejection.

Anderson has recorded 31 tackles this season, including 1.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks and two pass breakups.