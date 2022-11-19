Read full article on original website
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. “I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If...
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in a rebuke of FIFA's clampdown on plans to wear armbands seen to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
How Qatar ended up hosting the World Cup
With the World Cup now underway in Qatar, many are wondering how this moment arrived — that a tiny Gulf nation with little footballing history ended up hosting the biggest event the sport has to offer. Qatar had never previously appeared at a World Cup tournament — let alone...
Lionel Messi fronts up to defeat as Saudi fans take over Doha after World Cup upset
Argentina’s game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was supposed to serve as the perfect springboard for Lionel Messi’s last dance at the World Cup. The South American side was expected to brush aside its opponent, ranked 48 places below them in the world standings, and fans had come in droves to watch Messi put on a masterclass in what he says will be his last tournament.
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity even as their opening game in a tough World Cup group. They have talent-packed Brazil and robust Serbia also in Group G. So taking three points in the early afternoon heat on Thursday shapes as a key step for each team to advance. Cameroon was swept aside in three straight losses at each of its past two appearances, at the 2014 and 2010 World Cups. Switzerland had its best modern tournament result reaching the European Championship quarterfinals last year and won its qualifying group ahead of Italy.
Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup in another strong performance by a team from an Arab country. Morocco’s promising performance came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup in the Middle East into life by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi had the best chance for Morocco with a thumping second-half shot punched away with both fists by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
World Cup features Uruguay’s Suarez vs. South Korea’s Son
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season’s Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son is South Korea’s best player, but he fractured his left eye socket on Nov. 2 in a Champions League match playing for his English club Tottenham. Uruguay is the favorite in this match and has a talent-rich team led by veterans Luis Sauarz, Edinson Cavani, and 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Suarez has scored seven World Cup goals. That is one short of the national record by Oscar Miguez from the 1950 winning World Cup team.
Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup. In Karim Benzema’s absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud’s two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday. Giroud equaled...
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal’s first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is suddenly in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. The 37-year-old forward is without a club after the cancellation of his contract with Manchester United as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and others at the club. Ronaldo doesn’t appear to have a new club lined up so his performances at the World Cup might yet convince potential employers to take the plunge on the five-time world player of the year. Portugal’s first group game is against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday.
World Cup loss raises doubts about Argentina’s fitness
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Unfortunately for Argentina fans, it wasn’t just a bad dream. Their team really did lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest shocks in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Now the pressure is on Lionel Messi and Argentina, who cannot afford to lose their next match against Mexico on Saturday. Doubts are springing up about the fitness of key players and whether Messi, now 35, can carry Argentina to the one prize in soccer still to elude him. Messi says “it’s time to be united, turn the page and no longer think about what happened.”
Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics
NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking is in Victor Montalvo’s blood. He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back. Born in Kissimmee, Florida, the 28-year-old...
Can China’s Zhou Guanyu do for F1 what Yao Ming did for basketball?
As China’s first ever full-time Formula One driver, Zhou Guanyu makes a living doing the sort of things many people can only dream about: traveling the world and racing in a fast car. “It’s the acceleration, the downforce, the G-force,” Zhou said when describing the thrill of driving at...
