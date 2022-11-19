ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Controversial pass interference goes against Baylor, leads to eventual TCU touchdown

By Alex Weber
 4 days ago
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Baylor players, coaches and fans have a few choice words for the officiating crew during the Bears game against TCU. After Baylor scored its second touchdown of the day to take a 14-7 lead, TCU marched right down the field, mostly thanks to a nearly 80-yard reception which put the Horned Frogs in the red zone.

Moments later, on third down, TCU QB Max Duggan tossed a completely uncatchable ball outside of the end zone, but the Bears were tagged with a pretty questionable pass interference call. Here it was:

The receiver was out of bounds and so was the ball, and that’s before deciding if there’s even any contact by the defensive back…which, there doesn’t seem to be much. A real rough call to keep the TCU drive alive when they were likely going to kick a field goal.

Instead, the Horned Frogs took advantage of the fortunate call and scored and tied the game at 14-14 immediately afterward. Bad break for the Bears.

And the tough luck didn’t end there. On their next possession, Baylor advanced the ball into TCU territory but faced a 4th and 1. Dave Aranda opted to run a toss sweep and the Horned Frogs were all over it. A once touchdown lead for the Bears has evaporated while TCU is now driving with the game tied and decent field position.

