Michigan RB Blake Corum injured in game vs. Illinois

Michigan junior running back Blake Corum left Saturday’s game against Illinois with a leg injury towards the end of the first half. Corum fell to the field after a 4-yard run that was ruled a fumble recovered by Illinois.

Corum got up off the field and went straight to the Michigan tunnel under his own power, walking gingerly. He was among the first Wolverines to jog out of the locker room at halftime and was riding a stationary bike on the sideline to start the 2nd half. He returned to the game on the team’s 2nd play of its first offensive drive.

Corum has been a workhorse back for the Wolverines this season, coming into the game as one of the leading candidates to win the Heisman Trophy. He had 17 rushes for 103 yards and a touchdown, along with a 41-yard reception in the first half of Saturday’s game.

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was also out of Saturday’s game with injury. Edwards was thought to be a game-time decision on Saturday but was held out. All early indications are that he would be ready for the Ohio State game.

With Edwards sidelined, Stokes will lead the way with Corum, sophomore Tavierre Dunlap and walk-on Isaiah Gash mixing in. Stokes had 68 yards rushing last week on 8 rushes and has played well in limited action.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Corum had 227 carries for 1,349 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns on the year. Michigan led Illinois 7-3 as it went into the locker room. Michigan boasts one of the best rushing attacks in the country at 251.4 yards per game, which ranks 4th in the country.

Michigan football plays at Ohio State next weekend in a game that will have massive implications for the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship race. The Buckeyes play at Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

