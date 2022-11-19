Live pregame updates: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Notre Dame Stadium (Patrick Engel/Blue & Gold).

Notre Dame is at home one last time in 2022. The No. 18 Irish (7-3) host Boston College (3-7, 2-5 ACC) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The game will have a wintry feel. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-20s for the duration of the game, with a possibility for snow later in the afternoon. The Notre Dame Stadium stands have a coating of snow on the ground. The mums behind the sidelines are buried in snow.

Follow along here for live pregame updates.

12:15 p.m. ET: Notre Dame releases the list of 25 Senior Day honorees.

12:20 p.m. ET: Notre Dame defensive players and coaches gather at midfield for their usual huddle and prayer after the Victory March.

12:42 p.m.: The first Irish players emerge for initial warmups.

12:55 p.m.: All Notre Dame players are on the field for warmups. Most are wearing long sleeves, with a few brave sleeveless souls sprinkled in. Some are wearing gators or beanie hats.

1 p.m.: Notre Dame releases its gameday injury update. Senior safety Brandon Joseph, grad student defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather are out. Joseph (ankle sprain) and Merriweather (concussion) missed last week’s win over Navy due to injury. Injury information was not provided for Ademilola, who played last week.

1:15 p.m.: All but two Irish players have returned to the locker room to change into uniforms. Running back Logan Diggs, as usual, is putting himself through running drills with a ball.

1:25 p.m.: Specialists emerge in uniform, and kicker Blake Grupe starts field goal practice in the north end zone. Snow begins to fall.

1:43 p.m.: Quarterbacks and centers go out for warmups and to practice snapping.

1:46 p.m.: Defensive backs emerge in uniform for warmups. Joseph is in uniform and participating despite being ruled out.

1:50 p.m.: The team gathers on one side of the field for stretching. Snow has stopped falling.

2:07 p.m.: Notre Dame goes through its brief 11-on-11 warmups. Safety Xavier Watts and linebacker Jack Kiser are with the first group on defense. It looks like the Irish might start three linebackers. Watts started in place of Joseph.

2:10 p.m.: The team returns to the locker room for the final time.

2:29 p.m.: The Senior Day ceremony begins, with players running out of the tunnel individually.

2:36 p.m.: Snow resumes falling as the teams go to midfield for the coin toss. Boston College wins and elects to defer.