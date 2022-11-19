Read full article on original website
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.
Join ON THE HILL hosts Sean Naylor and John LaConte in welcoming the start of the 2022/23 season at Beaver Creek.
For the last year, the town of Vail and six key community partners including U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Vail Recreation District, Holy Cross Energy and Walking Mountain Science Center have come together in the Steward Vail planning process. The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and Destination Stewardship Plan that will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving economy.
Beaver Creek enjoyed a mellow Monday Opening Day, with uncrowded slopes greeting guests for an earlier-than-planned start to the 2022-23 season. The resort was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, but favorable pre-season conditions allowed for Beaver Creek’s third early opening in the past five years. The resort also opened earlier than scheduled in 2018 and 2019.
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Thanksgiving is a big travel holiday, but that doesn’t always equate to more business at ski resorts. Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs at AAA Colorado, said this year’s forecast is for a busy weekend on the roads and in the sky. McKinley said even with...
Vail’s Restaurant Week is serving up a whole lot of bang for your burger; burgers that are at least usually $22-$25 are discounted, and many of the specials come with a beer. In no particular order (because that’s for you to rank after you try them all), here’s a roundup of where the beef is.
No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
As Colorado mourns the five lives taken at Club Q, the Colorado Springs nightclub and community gathering space where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire just before midnight Saturday, local resources are available in Eagle County to assist LGBTQ community members. Mountain Pride is an Eagle County-based nonprofit organization providing support,...
The new ski season is upon us. I’m excited. I’m stoked — as it were! We’ve got early-season fresh snow and it’s exhilarating. Hopefully more coming. But — it reminds me of when we lost Dr. Charlie Tuft. He was my neighbor for years and a very, very decent man. The gentleman was a Mount Everest expedition physician but, more importantly, my friend.
After graduating all of its point scorers on the boys side — including Ferguson St. John, who swept the classical and skate state titles last February — and its top girls skier, one would predict a hint of nerves in the Eagle Valley wax truck. That’s not the vibe, though. For Paul Steiner’s crew, embracing the Nordic lifestyle is what those over-distance workouts in three-degree weather is really all about. Success comes courtesy of culture.
Water resource agency unveils valley-wide outdoor watering standards
In an effort to unify the Roaring Fork watershed, a local agency has developed valley-wide outdoor watering standards its board members hope will be adopted by municipal water providers. Last week, the Ruedi Water and Power Authority Board, made up of representatives from local towns and counties, unanimously supported a...
What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
Waking up on this sunny, beautiful, crisp, mid-November, Sunday morning, I find myself looking out over a snow-covered 14th fairway. As I do, a slight feeling of sadness overcomes me. Seeing another amazing golf season coming to an end in this wonderful Vail Valley is never easy. Even if the consolation is lifts turning at two world-class ski resorts.
