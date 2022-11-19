ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan RB Corum Exits Game With Apparent Knee Injury

By Zach Koons
 3 days ago

The injury marred an otherwise brilliant first half for the Wolverines ballcarrier.

Michigan star running back Blake Corum left Saturday’s game against Illinois after appearing to suffer a left knee injury late in the first half of the contest.

The injury occurred as Corum, a Heisman hopeful, scurried his way upfield to the first down marker. As he neared the line to gain, an Illinois defender tackled him at the knees, sending the junior ballcarrier to the ground and jarring the ball loose.

After Corum came to a rest on the field, he immediately grabbed at his left knee, prompting members of the Michigan training staff to rush out to attend to him. Corum appeared to be in significant pain while he lay on the ground.

Eventually, Corum was able to stand up and walk off the field under his own power while flanked by trainers. Though he was able to walk on the sideline without assistance, he appeared hobbled as he made his way back to the locker room.

To add insult to injury, a review of the play resulted in a fumble recovered by Illinois. The play was the only blemish of the first half for Corum, who rushed 17 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, also adding two catches for 39 yards.

The nation’s fourth-leading rusher was still in uniform and participated in warmups ahead of the second half, according to Michael Cohen of Fox Sports . He came back out onto the field and rushed for a five-yard gain on the second play of the Wolverines’ first offensive drive of the second half.

With backup Donovan Edwards already out for the game , freshman C.J. Stokes may take on a bigger role in the final two quarters depending on Corum’s health.

The undefeated Wolverines lead the Illini at halftime, 7–3.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

