Migrant staying at Manston processing centre dies in hospital

By Dominic McGrath
 3 days ago

A man staying at the Manston migrant processing centre has died, the Home Office has said.

The Home Office said a person, understood to be male, died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.

It is understood that he arrived in the UK as part of a small boat crossing on November 12.

He is believed to have been taken ill on Friday evening.

A statement posted on Twitter by the Home Office said: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.

“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.

“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” the statement said.

A Home Office spokesperson said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.

They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”

The Independent

The Independent

