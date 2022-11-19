State police offering free child car seat inspections before Thanksgiving travels

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) officers will conduct free child car seat inspections ahead of the long Thanksgiving weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will make sure car seats are correctly installed and properly fitted, and that none of them have been recalled.

The inspections will be held in every Pennsylvania county on select dates and times, but drivers can also call and make an appointment if they can’t attend one of the events.

Upcoming dates in the greater Philadelphia area are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 21

2 to 7 p.m. at West Bradford Fire Company, 1381 Campus Drive, West Bradford Township

Tuesday, Nov. 22

2 to 6 p.m. at West Grove Fire Company, 101 Walnut Ave., West Grove Borough

2 to 6 p.m. at PSP Media Barracks, 1342 W. Baltimore Pike, Media

2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Narberth Fire Company, 100 Conway Ave., Narberth

The inspections are part of the Click It or Ticket program . State police have a zero-tolerance approach to broken occupant-restraint laws, and they assure anyone not wearing a seat belt will be ticketed.

“Vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death, with most of those fatalities being attributed to motorists not wearing their seat belts,” said Trooper Jessica Tobin, PSP community affairs officer in Philadelphia.

According to PSP data, the commonwealth’s seat belt usage rate is 87%. The goal is to increase that to 91% by the end of 2023.