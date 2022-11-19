ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan star Blake Corum avoids injury scare against Illinois

Blake Corum was having another big game for No. 3 Michigan on Saturday against Illinois, until he was forced to the locker room. But Michigan fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

After the star running back and Heisman candidate suffered an apparent knee late in the first half and left the game, he was back on the field for a five-yard gain on the second play of the second half.

Trainers tended to Corum following the injury and briefly stretched out his left leg, before he came to his feet and walked off the field under his own power. He had appeared to hyperextend his knee trying to avoid a tackle near the end zone.

Corum, who had amassed 142 total yards and a touchdown to that point, also fumbled on the play, turning the ball over to Illinois on the 13-yard line with Michigan leading 7-3. That was the score at the half.

Losing Corum for any period of time would have been a significant blow for Michigan, which faces No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff potentially on the line.

Corum began the day with 1,349 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, fourth and second in the nation, respectively.

