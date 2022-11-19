ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Men involved in Renton shopping center shooting were coworkers

RENTON, Wash. — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Renton both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Renton police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County Medical Examiner's Office has not publicly identified the men, KOMO News has confirmed both worked at Boeing's 737 manufacturing plant.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County

RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Memorial grows for Bellevue officer killed in motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A memorial outside Bellevue City Hall continues to grow as people come to honor fallen officer Jordan Jackson, who was killed Monday morning after colliding with a vehicle while on his police motorcycle. A Bellevue Police Department (BPD) spokesperson said the department set up the memorial...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old shot in West Seattle

MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
b-townblog.com

9-year-old boy shot in face returns home from hospital

The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face as a victim of a road rage incident returned from the hospital, surrounded by dozens of friends, teammates and family. As we previously reported, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in his family’s car in Renton.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, WA

