RENTON, Wash. — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Renton both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Renton police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County Medical Examiner's Office has not publicly identified the men, KOMO News has confirmed both worked at Boeing's 737 manufacturing plant.

RENTON, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO