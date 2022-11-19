Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man charged with murder following double homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to a double homicide at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday has been charged with murder, as well as other crimes, according to officials. Paul Michael Harrison Snider was charged with murder, aggravated murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, according...
KOMO News
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County
RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
Man arrested after assault and robbery of Smokey Point coffee stand
A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department. At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money. After the man...
Domestic violence incident in Rainier Beach leads to exchange of gunfire
SEATTLE — A suspect was hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Rainier Beach apartment Sunday morning. Seattle police said that at 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and opened fire. A...
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma. Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. Officers arrived to find...
KOMO News
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
KOMO News
Memorial grows for Bellevue officer killed in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A memorial outside Bellevue City Hall continues to grow as people come to honor fallen officer Jordan Jackson, who was killed Monday morning after colliding with a vehicle while on his police motorcycle. A Bellevue Police Department (BPD) spokesperson said the department set up the memorial...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
KOMO News
Man shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments, located on the 21800 block of Pacific Highway South, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
KOMO News
9-year-old shot in road-rage incident welcomed home; WSP says suspect vehicle was stolen
A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Nov. 11 in Renton is being welcomed home from the hospital by the community on Sunday, two days after being discharged from Harborview Medical Center. Washington State Patrol (WSP) on Sunday said troopers found...
KOMO News
Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
KOMO News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Ave
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian early Monday morning. Officers responded to reports of a person in the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Ave N around 3:15 a.m. The 21-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
KOMO News
Detectives search for clues after Tukwila armed robbery
TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery Sunday morning in Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said officers responded to a business on the 12400 block of 42nd Avenue South around 10:39 a.m., when police said two men robbed the business and "displayed a firearm during the incident."
Man killed in shooting near Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide. Detectives say there are two scenes related to the incident. One is where the victim died; the other is where the incident unfolded. At around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments off...
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
KOMO News
1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
