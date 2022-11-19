RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO