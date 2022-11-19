ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Man charged with murder following double homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to a double homicide at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday has been charged with murder, as well as other crimes, according to officials. Paul Michael Harrison Snider was charged with murder, aggravated murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, according...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County

RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Memorial grows for Bellevue officer killed in motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A memorial outside Bellevue City Hall continues to grow as people come to honor fallen officer Jordan Jackson, who was killed Monday morning after colliding with a vehicle while on his police motorcycle. A Bellevue Police Department (BPD) spokesperson said the department set up the memorial...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Des Moines Sunday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments, located on the 21800 block of Pacific Highway South, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Ave

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian early Monday morning. Officers responded to reports of a person in the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Ave N around 3:15 a.m. The 21-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Detectives search for clues after Tukwila armed robbery

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery Sunday morning in Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said officers responded to a business on the 12400 block of 42nd Avenue South around 10:39 a.m., when police said two men robbed the business and "displayed a firearm during the incident."
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
TACOMA, WA

