How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice

Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Jaylen Brown Points Out Own Mistake In Kyrie Irving Support Tweet

Kyrie Irving returned to the Nets on Sunday after completing the terms of his suspension. Brooklyn had a six-item checklist for Irving to complete before he could return to the team. A day before the team’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Irving issued another apology. He initially apologized with an Instagram post after promoting a film on social media with anti-Semitic ideologies weeks ago. The All-NBA guard, at first, didn?t stand down from his actions, and while facing immense backlash, the 30-year-old refused to take accountability, which led to the Nets suspending him — the suspension lasted eight games.
Knicks SF Cam Reddish Ruled OUT for Tuesday vs. Thunder

New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish (groin) has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Steve Popper of Newsday Sports. Reddish will miss his second straight game due to the groin issue. The Knicks are concluding a brutal five-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Monday night, where they will look to bounce back from consecutive losses to the Warriors and Suns.
Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots

Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
Zach Wilson Rumors: New Details On QB’s Drama With Jets Teammates

Support for Zach Wilson inside the Jets locker room is fading fast — if it isn’t already gone. The sophomore quarterback was defiant and unaccountable after leading the Jets offense to just three points in Sunday’s dramatic loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Wilson’s comments and demeanor inside the locker room after the game reportedly angered teammates — as well as players and pundits around the NFL — and a day later New York head coach Robert Saleh indicated the Jets could make a quarterback change.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury

The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
Jets Fans Praise Accountable Special Teamer, Slam Zach Wilson

The New York Jets put together a pitiful performance on the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It paled in comparison, however, to the performance their quarterback put forth off the field, following the game. New York’s defense played well, holding New England to three...
Does Robert Saleh Believe Zach Wilson Has Lost Jets Locker Room?

Zach Wilson has drawn the ire of fans, former NFL players and coaches following his postgame comments after a loss to the New England Patriots. The New York Jets gained two yards on offense in the second half at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted the team played like dog (expletive), and rookie Garrett Wilson didn’t hold back his review of his team’s poor play.
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning

The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second. The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.
