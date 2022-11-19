Read full article on original website
Related
sierranewsonline.com
“Winter in Our Mountain Home” Begins a New Tradition at YHS
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The Yosemite High School Music Department will be debuting a brand new piece of music called “Winter in Our Mountain Home” at their Winter Concert being held Wednesday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the YHS Gym. The YHS Music Boosters commissioned a piece...
sierranewsonline.com
9th Annual Cowboy Christmas Concert Coming to Oakhurst
OAKHURST — Get ready everyone, because the 9th Annual Cowboy Christmas Concert is coming to the Oakhurst Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 4, with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tim Johnson has put together another great Cowboy Christmas Concert this year. The Cowboy Band of Tim Johnson,...
sierranewsonline.com
Get Ready for Thanksgiving Dinner at Aroma Tavern
FISH CAMP — Narrow Gauge Inn is excited to present to you the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Aroma Tavern at the Narrow Gauge Inn Dining Hall. They have been graced with the presence of Executive Chef Doris Rodriguez, coming to them from Maine, bringing her Cuban flare to our beautiful mountains near Yosemite.
KMPH.com
Lost parrot reunited with owner after social post, but that's not the catch of the story
FOWLER, Calif. — A lost parrot is now back home with its owner after an animal search and rescue team, Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, caught the macaw in someone's backyard. Before the capture, the founder of the non-profit said the following:. "I'm just really hoping to find the...
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
Michelangelo's in Old Town Clovis temporarily closed for repairs, will reopen
A note to customers sits outside Michelangelo's off Bullard and Woodworth Avenues in Old Town Clovis reading "CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE."
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Suspected killer of expecting mother appears in Merced County Court, family demands justice
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez, a soon-to-be mother, and her unborn baby, appeared in front of a Merced County Courthouse judge on Monday morning. A rally, organized by her family and friends took place right outside the court’s main entrance.They held signs in silence, demanding […]
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
Four people displaced after chimney fire spreads to attic in Fresno County
Four people were displaced in Fresno County after a chimney fire spread to a home's attic Sunday morning.
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
sierranewsonline.com
YHS Boys’ Cross Country Heads to State for 2nd Straight Year
OAKHURST — The Yosemite High School Boys’ Cross Country team qualified for the state championships for the second year in a row by placing first at the California Interscholastic Federation championships with a perfect score. The team is now ranked number one in the state. To achieve a...
Fire destroys home in rural Fresno County, investigation underway
Fresno County Fire received a call after 6 p.m. Sunday for a residential fire just north of Orange Cove.
Comments / 0