Oakhurst, CA

Related
sierranewsonline.com

“Winter in Our Mountain Home” Begins a New Tradition at YHS

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The Yosemite High School Music Department will be debuting a brand new piece of music called “Winter in Our Mountain Home” at their Winter Concert being held Wednesday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the YHS Gym. The YHS Music Boosters commissioned a piece...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

9th Annual Cowboy Christmas Concert Coming to Oakhurst

OAKHURST — Get ready everyone, because the 9th Annual Cowboy Christmas Concert is coming to the Oakhurst Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 4, with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tim Johnson has put together another great Cowboy Christmas Concert this year. The Cowboy Band of Tim Johnson,...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Get Ready for Thanksgiving Dinner at Aroma Tavern

FISH CAMP — Narrow Gauge Inn is excited to present to you the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Aroma Tavern at the Narrow Gauge Inn Dining Hall. They have been graced with the presence of Executive Chef Doris Rodriguez, coming to them from Maine, bringing her Cuban flare to our beautiful mountains near Yosemite.
OAKHURST, CA
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspected killer of expecting mother appears in Merced County Court, family demands justice

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez, a soon-to-be mother, and her unborn baby, appeared in front of a Merced County Courthouse judge on Monday morning. A rally, organized by her family and friends took place right outside the court’s main entrance.They held signs in silence, demanding […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy

A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
GILROY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

YHS Boys’ Cross Country Heads to State for 2nd Straight Year

OAKHURST — The Yosemite High School Boys’ Cross Country team qualified for the state championships for the second year in a row by placing first at the California Interscholastic Federation championships with a perfect score. The team is now ranked number one in the state. To achieve a...
OAKHURST, CA

