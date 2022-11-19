ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig speaks out on rumors he’s been secretly cast in a major MCU role

During the buildup to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors ran rampant that virtually every actor in Hollywood (regardless of whether they’d even appeared in a Marvel movie or not) was being lined up for a top secret cameo, and Daniel Craig was among that number. In...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Bacon opens up on finally getting to pay off one of the MCU’s longest-running gags

Ever since Kevin Bacon was first name-dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy, there was an air of inevitability surrounding the actor’s eventual involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. He couldn’t play a fictional character, though, after it was firmly established that the star of Footloose was a very...
wegotthiscovered.com

What is going on with Robert Downey Jr.’s hair loss? RDJ’s bald head and hair loss, explained

Robert Downey Jr. has stunned fans with a new look channeling his version of Obadiah Stane. That’s right, appearing at the Governor’s Ball with his wife Susan Downey, the Iron Man star and the former central figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was rocking a bald head. Honestly, he has joined the likes of Bruce Willis in terms of being able to pull off the look, but why did the actor suddenly make the decision to let his scalp be seen by the world? Let’s take a look at what we know about the beautiful bald head of Robert Downey Jr.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson agrees that the best performance in ‘Black Adam’ isn’t his own

Say what you will about the quality of the film itself (most all critics have done so unabashedly by now), but one can’t deny that Black Adam has had an impressive run at the box office, and continues to go strong in cinemas nearly a month and a half later. Indeed, it’s just about all that Dwayne Johnson, who’s largely responsible for this movie existing in the first place, could have hoped for.
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint

If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman

The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King is as angry as the rest of us at Christmas coming too soon

Acclaimed horror writer Stephen King has expressed his distaste for the overbearing Christmas season. Nowadays, once Halloween ends, Christmas begins and completely takes over the rest of the year. He tweeted, “The damn political ads stopped just in time for the damn Christmas ads to start.”. King — best...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘I didn’t need that sh-t:’ Ice Cube discusses $9 million lost movie deal for refusing Covid vaccine

Ice Cube is still here to tell you if you don’t like how he’s living, well … you know the rest of the lyrics. The actor/rapper recently spoke out about losing work due to his steadfast refusal to take any vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine and how his feelings haven’t changed despite whatever science might have to say about the matter. Though he may be just as well known for his family comedies as for his gangster rap heyday, he didn’t mince any (curse) words.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are turning on Simu Liu as he takes aim at legendary directors

Simu Liu looked like the poster boy for the next generation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adored by fans for his unconventional route to blockbuster films — but he’s quickly learned that nothing lasts forever as fans suddenly turn on him. The Quentin Tarantino hot take debacle has...
wegotthiscovered.com

Don’t miss the post-credits scene of the ‘Andor’ finale

This article contains spoilers for the Andor season finale. The Andor season finale is here, and it’s everything we dreamed of. Almost all the characters converged on Ferrix for Maarva Andor’s funeral, with the ISB setting a trap to catch Cassian, while Luthen’s rebel cell are to kill him for knowing too much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy