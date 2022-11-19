Local city adopts new code amendment that could land you in jail for littering

Littering in the City of South Fulton just got more costly and it could lead to jail time.

According to a press release from the city, a new code amendment adopted by city council members will increase the minimum fine for littering from $200 to $500.

This change also adds the option of up to 60 days in prison, based on a judge’s discretion.

“Residents deserve much better than having their properties covered in litter or piles of debris left by illegal dumpers,” said District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs. “This should serve as a sign the city takes illegal dumping seriously and will do whatever it takes to stop those who so disrespectfully and wrongfully infringe upon the rights of others.”

In 2020, South Fulton created the Clean City Crew, a three-member team, to identify hot spots for illegal dumping and regularly cleans litter from rights of way.

“We could not do this without the input of our community,” Gumbs said. “Our residents are quick to let us know when they see excessive trash or illegal dumping in our city. We are committed to acting on that information to address these issues.”

