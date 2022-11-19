Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting near CTA 95th Street Red Line stop injures teen girl
Chicago police said a teenage girl was injured in a shooting near a South Side CTA stop Tuesday afternoon.
Chicago police arrest suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside West Loop bus station
Chicago police announced charges in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boys ID'd as victims in Roseland double murder
The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.
Man Accused of Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station Arrested in Alabama
Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another individual at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side has been arrested by the FBI in Alabama. According to police, charges are pending against 26-year-old Rodnee Miller, who was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal...
Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say
Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Man, 30, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and...
At Least 9 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend, Police Say
Saturday – A 20-year-old man was standing in the 1900 block of West Cermak at approximately 2:19 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks and knee. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. At approximately 2:30 a.m. in...
Chicago Fire Department: 1 killed in extra-alarm Logan Square house fire
One person was killed in an extra-alarm fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
2 teens shot, 1 critical, in Brighton Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them. One boy who sustained a […]
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting
A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
Video shows horrific crash as two cars evading Chicago police collide in the South Loop
Chicago — Surveillance video has emerged of a car crash that left one dead and six injured after a driver tried to flee a Chicago police traffic stop and was t-boned by the driver of another car who, according to sources, was also trying to elude Chicago police. The...
Multiple couples robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park as city's holdups escalate
Multiple young couples were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park over the weekend as holdups in the city have surged 11% compared to 2020 and 2019.
Andrew Holmes, Chicago crisis responder: 'I'm a person that knows the pain'
WBBM Newsradio’s Mai Martinez profiles Chicago community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who offers insight into the cost of violence.
Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
