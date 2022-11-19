ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say

Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens shot, 1 critical, in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them. One boy who sustained a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting

A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

