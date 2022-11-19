ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

LehighValleyLive.com

Does N.J. offer an abatement if taxes are overdue for the first time?

Q. Does New Jersey offer a “first time penalty abatement” for overdue taxes, similar to the IRS?. A. We’re sorry to hear that you’re behind on your taxes. Depending on your situation, penalties and interest sure can add up. The IRS considers requests for relief from...
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
CBS New York

Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
HILLSIDE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

As NJ auto theft surges, these cars are LEAST likely to be stolen

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me, auto theft. It’s surging in New Jersey and as Gov. Murphy and legislators are trying to find a way out of it law enforcement really has its hands full. In Monmouth County a seven month investigation just led to criminal charges against five people who authorities say stole $3 million worth of vehicles.
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Disastrous midterm in Lehigh Valley, other suburban areas spells trouble for Pa. GOP | Analysis

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday

NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
shorelocalnews.com

Plans announced to develop Atlantic City’s Bader Field; New ‘Casa Mar’ neighborhood boasts 10,000 residential units plus much more

The Bader Field new “Neighborhood” will be called “Casa Mar” and boasts 10,000 Residential Units and 400,000 square feet of Office & Retail Space. The working name is “Casa Mar” and encompasses 140 acres with 20 acres of Public Trails, Parks and Amenities. Shore Local attended the press conference and we invite you to watch this Shore Local video and hear all of the plans from the developers themselves.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

