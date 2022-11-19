Sapulpa police: Suspect in custody after homicide near Teel and Hickory

Sapulpa police say a woman was found stabbed to death on Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call for a possible stabbing around 10:10 a.m. at a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street. When they arrived, they found the victim, 34-year-old Brittany Gowdy, dead inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

Officers later located and arrested Gowdy's boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford, in connection to the stabbing. Stafford is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

