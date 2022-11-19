ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Nearly Two-Dozen Firearms Recovered From Two Tampa Fentanyl Poison Pushers

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9W19_0jH4JW5T00

TAMPA, Fla. – Two suspects were arrested following a drug investigation that led to the recovery of both weapons and narcotics.

Just before 4 PM on Friday, Tampa Police officers executed a search warrant for narcotics at a home located at 3608 N 28th Street.

Officers had previously conducted an undercover narcotics investigation at the residence.

When officers made entry into the home, Zavid Hill and Roland Fletcher fled on foot from the property.

Both suspects were quickly located and arrested. Fletcher was found to have a 9 mm handgun in his
possession.

During the search of the home, officers recovered a total of 23 firearms, including 13 handguns, 9 assault rifles, and one shotgun.

Several of the handguns were reported stolen to the Tampa Police Department. Drugs were also found and seized from inside the residence, including 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of Fentanyl pills.

Hill is facing charges including resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation (felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, reckless driving).

Fletcher is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.

“I am proud of the proactive police work that led to our officers taking nearly two dozen guns out of the hands of criminals,” said Police Chief Mary O’Connor. “Investigations like this continue to play a key role in keeping our city safe. I also hope this case serves as a reminder to those who own weapons to make sure their firearms are properly secured so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.”

