Cristiano Ronaldo was out of sight at the World Cup on Wednesday afternoon, but definitely not out of mind. Who are we kidding, when is Ronaldo ever "out of mind?" The Portugal superstar, just hours after it was announced he had sensationally left his club, Manchester United, by mutual consent, and that he has been suspended and fined by the Football Association for two matches with whatever club he lands with next, skipped his media duties as national team captain and was replaced by teammate Bruno Fernandes at the squad’s official FIFA news conference ahead of its Thursday clash with Ghana in Group H (11 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

4 HOURS AGO