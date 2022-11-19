Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the United States vs. Wales closing out Monday's group stage action, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to earn three points in Group B,...
Revisiting USMNT losses in hindsight
In September, the U.S. Men’s National Team played a pair of tune-up matches to prep for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both were at neutral sites and both were against Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams also on their way to Qatar. The US lost to Japan 2-0 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 Read more... The post Revisiting USMNT losses in hindsight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with England opening up the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
FOX Sports
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Will Josh Sargent, DeAndre Yedlin start vs. Wales?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin. Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah. Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah. DeAndre Yedlin fills in for Sergino Dest and Brenden Aaronson slides from right wing to central midfield, where he has played often...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho
Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
FOX Sports
Seven European teams say they won't wear 'One Love' arm bands
Seven European teams that wear the "One Love" arm band released a joint statement Monday saying they will not do so at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Facing the threat of having their captains receive a yellow card before the first whistle of the match, England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland decided to not wear the arm bands for their matches in Qatar.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash
LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Uruguay vs. South Korea, pick
Group H features a matchup between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday. Uruguay is 24-20-12 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 14th tournament appearance, having won it all twice – in 1930 as the host nation and then in 1950. Uruguay will be led by former Barcelona star Luis Suárez, who has scored seven goals across three previous World Cups.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick
Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Ghana. Portugal is 14-10-6 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is their eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive one as well. The Selection of the Shields are led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on track to play in...
World Cup’s Official Fan Festival Anthem Features Nicki Minaj Collaboration
This year’s FIFA anthem, “Tukoh Taka,” is sung in English, Spanish and Arabic.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo creates more distractions for Portugal by skipping news conference
Cristiano Ronaldo was out of sight at the World Cup on Wednesday afternoon, but definitely not out of mind. Who are we kidding, when is Ronaldo ever "out of mind?" The Portugal superstar, just hours after it was announced he had sensationally left his club, Manchester United, by mutual consent, and that he has been suspended and fined by the Football Association for two matches with whatever club he lands with next, skipped his media duties as national team captain and was replaced by teammate Bruno Fernandes at the squad’s official FIFA news conference ahead of its Thursday clash with Ghana in Group H (11 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save
Mexico and Poland finished their Tuesday match in a 0-0 tie, but everyone couldn't stop talking about one particular highlight. At the 57-minute mark, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a highlight-reel save on a penalty kick from Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, keeping the score nodded at zero apiece. [3...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick
Group E features a matchup between Spain and Costa Rica. Spain is 30-15-18 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, winning it all in 2010. They currently sit at +750 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick
Group D will feature a matchup between Denmark and Tunisia at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App. Denmark is currently +2200 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the 10th best out of qualifying teams. They are 9-6-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is Denmark’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall.
FOX Sports
The 2022 World Cup is underway, and it's already a high-pressure street fight
AL BAYT, Qatar - The World Cup is designed to gleam and shine, and so is its opening ceremony, unfailingly full of glitz and sparkle every four years, a bedazzling start to a dazzling feast of soccer. So it was on Sunday, yet don’t be fooled by the show and...
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Comments / 0