Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Jonah Jackson’s brain injury means Lions likely without top 4 guards on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are feeling the short week, with four of their top offensive guards likely to miss the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Jonah Jackson missed Monday’s session listed with an illness, then appeared on Tuesday’s report with a concussion. And with the...
Michigan can still reach CFP with loss, but it would need help
The revised College Football Playoff rankings are due out this evening, and there isn’t expected to be much change near the top. All four of last week’s top teams won rather unconvincingly, with No. 5 Tennessee dropping its second game of the season, failing to make a case for any sort of serious jump.
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes accepts Senior Bowl invite, signaling planned exit
Any hope that Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes might have stuck around for another year appears to be dashed. The starting left tackle recently accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, it was announced Monday morning, signaling his planned college departure. Hayes, listed at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, is a...
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team
Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions stifle Giants in Week 11
The Detroit Lions (4-6) forced the New York Giants (7-3) into an uncharacteristically sloppy game while taking away the league’s leading rusher during their 31-18 win in Week 11. Detroit created three takeaways, the most any defense has against New York this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants...
Inside the locker room: Saquon Barkley impressed by Lions defense after rough day
The Detroit Lions (4-6) knew they had to stop Saquon Barkley to have any success against the New York Giants (7-3) in Week 11. And while that’s much easier said than done, it’s exactly what they did during their 31-18 win against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Barkley...
The Grand Rapids Press
Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions ‘now you’re figuring it out’ after impressive win
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions talked about how they were one play away and so close to winning some games through the first seven games of the season. But now, the Lions have won three straight, and those words from the second-year head coach are reigning supreme. The Lions...
Electric atmosphere inside Ford Field for Bills-Browns game after snow moves game from Buffalo
DETROIT, MI - While it was expected to spot some Lions fans at Ford Field for the Bills-Browns matchup on Sunday afternoon, there was one fan in particular that stood out like a sore thumb. A Miami Dolphins fan. Yes, that’s right. Ryan French, a Metro Detroit resident, was...
Video recap: Lions stuffed Saquon Barkley, created takeaways in win over Giants
The Detroit Lions did exactly what they needed to do in their 31-18 win against the New York Giants in Week 11. They made life hard for star running back Saquon Barkley, and they pressured quarterback Daniel Jones, forcing turnovers against an efficient attack. Barkley, who entered the week leading...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions RB D’Andre Swift falls to third fiddle
It’s starting to feel like D’Andre Swift’s dwindling usage is the new norm for the Detroit Lions. Swift was the third fiddle out of Detroit’s backfield in its 31-18 win against the New York Giants in Week 11. Shoot, he was the fourth fiddle if you consider fullback Jason Cabinda seeing more snaps than the third-year running back.
Lions grades: Not much to complain about from Detroit’s dominating win in New York
The Detroit Lions (4-6) beat the New York Giants (7-3) 31-18 in Week 11 action from East Rutherford, New Jersey. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest win:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff was in game-management mode against the Giants. Goff completed 17 of 26 passes for...
Lions, fresh off third straight win, already cramming for Bills on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions haven’t been riding this high for five years. But there’s no time to celebrate their first three-game winning streak since 2017, with the powerful Buffalo Bills coming to town on the shortest week of preparation in the league ahead of Thanksgiving. And...
From as far as Japan and Spain, ‘Bills Mafia’ shows up big in Detroit after massive snow in Buffalo
DETROIT, MI - The Buffalo Bills may have a history of Super Bowl heartbreak, but one thing is certain. Their fans know how to tailgate, and they don’t care how far they have to go to do it. Bills fans showed up at Ford Field in a big way...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
