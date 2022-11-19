ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions RB D’Andre Swift falls to third fiddle

It’s starting to feel like D’Andre Swift’s dwindling usage is the new norm for the Detroit Lions. Swift was the third fiddle out of Detroit’s backfield in its 31-18 win against the New York Giants in Week 11. Shoot, he was the fourth fiddle if you consider fullback Jason Cabinda seeing more snaps than the third-year running back.
