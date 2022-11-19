ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

UNLV visits Hawaii with hopes of bowl eligibility still alive

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbsYR_0jH4JTRI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rebels know the stakes: Win their last two games, and they’ll be eligible for a bowl game.

“Now we get to finish the season with two games left that are very meaningful for a lot of reasons,” said coach Marcus Arroyo, whose Rebels visit Hawaii on Saturday night in a Mountain West game. “There’s a lot hanging in the balance.”

UNLV (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) has lost five straight. Its final two games come against Hawaii (2-9, 1-5), loser of four in a row, and Nevada-Reno (2-8, 0-6), which has lost eight straight.

But Arroyo said his team is in a place where it wants to be, with a chance to finish strong and win at least one on the road. The Rebels close the regular season at Allegiant Stadium against Nevada-Reno.

“That tells a lot about the growth of a program,” Arroyo said of winning on the road. “That’s a big step, to pack your bags and go be competitive on the road.”

UNLV has one road win, on Sept. 24 at Utah State, when it closed with a fury to beat Mountain West rival Utah State.

Against Hawaii, the Rebels also are playing in the Ninth Island Showdown, with the winner getting the Golden Pineapple. UNLV holds the trophy after winning at Allegiant Stadium last season.

Plus, there’s a little bit of, well, shall we call it civic pride? With the Las Vegas metro area having the largest population of Hawaiians outside Hawaii, the city is often referred to as the ninth island.

“We got to come out swinging, especially with a bowl game on the line … I think the team knows how big this game is,” said junior center Leif Fautanu, of Honolulu, one of three players from Hawaii on the UNLV roster (Cameron Friel and Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen are the others). “Going back home, to where I’m from, for this game, I’m going to have a lot of people there, a lot of family.

“I’m going to feel real comfortable there. That’s where I grew up playing.”

NOTE: Kickoff is 8 p.m., and fans in Southern Nevada can watch the game by downloading the Team1 Sports app to their mobile device (not available on desktop computers).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas to host NCAA Men’s Final Four for first time ever

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas is set to host the Division 1 Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, the committee has selected Las Vegas to host the 2028 Final Four, marking the first time the event will be held in the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawaiireporter.com

Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?

Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Pickleball injuries on the rise as sport's popularity grows

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. with about 5-million participants across the country, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. And now doctors are seeing a rise in pickleball-related injuries as more people pick up the paddle.
HONOLULU, HI
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Las Vegas(KLAS)-This Thanksgiving you could have your traditional meal or you could stop by the Golden Tiki for their annual “Charlie Brown” Thanksgiving, where just like the show you will have a Hodgepodge holiday meal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy