UNLV visits Hawaii with hopes of bowl eligibility still alive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rebels know the stakes: Win their last two games, and they’ll be eligible for a bowl game.

“Now we get to finish the season with two games left that are very meaningful for a lot of reasons,” said coach Marcus Arroyo, whose Rebels visit Hawaii on Saturday night in a Mountain West game. “There’s a lot hanging in the balance.”

UNLV (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) has lost five straight. Its final two games come against Hawaii (2-9, 1-5), loser of four in a row, and Nevada-Reno (2-8, 0-6), which has lost eight straight.

But Arroyo said his team is in a place where it wants to be, with a chance to finish strong and win at least one on the road. The Rebels close the regular season at Allegiant Stadium against Nevada-Reno.

“That tells a lot about the growth of a program,” Arroyo said of winning on the road. “That’s a big step, to pack your bags and go be competitive on the road.”

UNLV has one road win, on Sept. 24 at Utah State, when it closed with a fury to beat Mountain West rival Utah State.

Against Hawaii, the Rebels also are playing in the Ninth Island Showdown, with the winner getting the Golden Pineapple. UNLV holds the trophy after winning at Allegiant Stadium last season.

Plus, there’s a little bit of, well, shall we call it civic pride? With the Las Vegas metro area having the largest population of Hawaiians outside Hawaii, the city is often referred to as the ninth island.

“We got to come out swinging, especially with a bowl game on the line … I think the team knows how big this game is,” said junior center Leif Fautanu, of Honolulu, one of three players from Hawaii on the UNLV roster (Cameron Friel and Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen are the others). “Going back home, to where I’m from, for this game, I’m going to have a lot of people there, a lot of family.

“I’m going to feel real comfortable there. That’s where I grew up playing.”

NOTE: Kickoff is 8 p.m., and fans in Southern Nevada can watch the game by downloading the Team1 Sports app to their mobile device (not available on desktop computers).

