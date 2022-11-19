ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Trump Lashes Out At DOJ For Appointing Special Counsel To Oversee Mar-a-Lago Case: 'I Hope Republicans Have Courage To Fight This'

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un's Sister Calls US 'Barking Dog Seized With Fear,' Warns Of 'Fatal Security Crisis'

Kim Jong Un's influential sister warned that the U.S. will face "a more fatal security crisis" if it tries to "deprive" North Korea of its "right to self-defense." What Happened: Kim Yo Jong called the U.S. "a barking dog seized with fear," according to state broadcaster KCNA, hours after dubbing the US-led statement condemning Pyongyang's missile launches at the U.N. as "disgusting."
Benzinga

GOP Voters Want Medical Cannabis Legalized In South Carolina, New Poll Finds

A new poll showed that more than three-fourths of South Carolina voters are in favor of medical cannabis but support drops to half when asked about recreational marijuana. "Seventy-eight percent of adults want to see cannabis legalized for medical purposes, while fifty-four percent are in favor of recreational legalization," according to the poll conducted in the lead-up to the midterm elections.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Benzinga

AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy