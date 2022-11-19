Trump Lashes Out At DOJ For Appointing Special Counsel To Oversee Mar-a-Lago Case: 'I Hope Republicans Have Courage To Fight This'

Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Paul Tudor Jones says. "If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk," Jones says. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely...
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
Trump and DeSantis have been slinging insults against each other behind-closed-doors. While DeSantis has called Trump a "moron," Trump has referred to DeSantis and "fat" and "phony." The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off...
Trump Snubs Elon Musk's Invite, Bog Iger Back As Boss, Biden Not Favored For Rerun And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Even as the market meanders to a seasonally slow period, there was no dearth of news flow over the weekend. The spotlight was on Twitter’s reinstatements of several banned personalities and discussions regarding the near-term market outlook, while the news on the FTX controversy tapered off. Here's a recap...
Trump Lawyer Gets Roasted By Appeals Court Over Special Master Appointment: 'What Are We Doing Here?'
A panel consisting of three appeals court judges grilled Donald Trump’s lawyer James Trusty on Tuesday over the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago search case. What Happened: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit judges were skeptical over the need for the appointment of...
Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
Trump's Tax Returns To Be Reviewed By Lawmakers As Supreme Court Clears Release Of Documents
The panel wanted the tax returns to investigate how the Internal Revenue Service audits presidential tax returns. Trump was the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns. © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. The best Black Friday deals from...
Biden Turns 80, Is He Too Old To Run Again? New Revealing Poll Numbers
According to a Reuters poll, 46% of Democrats said Biden may not be up to the challenge of running in 2024. Ever since Biden's 2020 presidential run, questions about his physical and mental fitness have been raised. President Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday. He celebrated his big day with...
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
Kim Jong Un's Sister Calls US 'Barking Dog Seized With Fear,' Warns Of 'Fatal Security Crisis'
Kim Jong Un's influential sister warned that the U.S. will face "a more fatal security crisis" if it tries to "deprive" North Korea of its "right to self-defense." What Happened: Kim Yo Jong called the U.S. "a barking dog seized with fear," according to state broadcaster KCNA, hours after dubbing the US-led statement condemning Pyongyang's missile launches at the U.N. as "disgusting."
GOP Voters Want Medical Cannabis Legalized In South Carolina, New Poll Finds
A new poll showed that more than three-fourths of South Carolina voters are in favor of medical cannabis but support drops to half when asked about recreational marijuana. "Seventy-eight percent of adults want to see cannabis legalized for medical purposes, while fifty-four percent are in favor of recreational legalization," according to the poll conducted in the lead-up to the midterm elections.
Saudi Arabia Executes 17 People In 12 Days For Drug Offenses: UN Says 'Deeply Regrettable' And 'Incompatible'
Saudi Arabia executed 17 people in 12 days for drugs and contraband offenses since November 10 after a two-year hiatus, the U.N. said. What Happened: With the total number of executions this year in Saudi Arabia rising to 144, the U.N. human rights office spokesperson said this is a record high of total capital punishments in the kingdom in a year.
Putin Had To Reportedly 'Scale Back' After Jammers Installed For Ukraine Disrupted Russia's Own Systems
In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin‘s forces suffered “electronic fratricide” after Russian jammers installed for disrupting Ukraine’s air-defense radars and communications links jammed their own communications. What Happened: The problem became so critical that the Russian army had to stop disrupting Ukrainian...
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
