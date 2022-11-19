GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
Cash 3 Night
6-2-9
(six, two, nine)
Cash 4 Evening
9-1-8-8
(nine, one, eight, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
4-8-1-8
(four, eight, one, eight)
Cash 4 Night
5-3-4-2
(five, three, four, two)
Cash4Life
02-03-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
09-10-18-33-40
(nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $648,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
1-0-1-2-8
(one, zero, one, two, eight)
Georgia FIVE Midday
7-6-2-5-8
(seven, six, two, five, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
