PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
04-13-29-36-38
(four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000
Cash4Life
02-03-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
07-23-24-28-41-43
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 2 Day
4-8, Wild:
(four, eight; Wild: zero)
Pick 2 Evening
5-0, Wild: 2
(five, zero; Wild: two)
Pick 3 Day
8-1-4, Wild:
(eight, one, four; Wild: zero)
Pick 3 Evening
9-3-1, Wild: 2
(nine, three, one; Wild: two)
Pick 4 Day
3-9-5-4, Wild:
(three, nine, five, four; Wild: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
5-5-4-1, Wild: 2
(five, five, four, one; Wild: two)
Pick 5 Day
0-3-5-0-4, Wild:
(zero, three, five, zero, four; Wild: zero)
Pick 5 Evening
7-5-0-3-3, Wild: 2
(seven, five, zero, three, three; Wild: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Treasure Hunt
03-04-22-27-28
(three, four, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
