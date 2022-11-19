IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
11-14-16-33-39
(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
Cash4Life
02-03-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Lotto Plus
01-05-08-13-38-44
(one, five, eight, thirteen, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Quick Draw Midday
02-10-17-18-25-28-30-34-36-38-42-51-55-57-64-66-72-73-77-79, BE: 72
(two, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-two)
Daily Three-Midday
5-6-3, SB: 9
(five, six, three; SB: nine)
Daily Three-Evening
5-9-8, SB: 9
(five, nine, eight; SB: nine)
Daily Four-Midday
5-9-0-6, SB: 9
(five, nine, zero, six; SB: nine)
Daily Four-Evening
3-3-5-4, SB: 9
(three, three, five, four; SB: nine)
Quick Draw Evening
08-10-11-12-21-26-27-29-33-44-46-49-53-56-66-67-71-74-76-79, BE: 49
(eight, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: forty-nine)
Hoosier Lotto
05-06-07-11-37-40
(five, six, seven, eleven, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $5,000,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Comments / 0