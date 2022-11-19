RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Numbers Evening
5-4-0-1
(five, four, zero, one)
Numbers Midday
0-6-9-2
(zero, six, nine, two)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Wild Money
01-05-27-29-30, Extra: 20
(one, five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty; Extra: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $241,000
