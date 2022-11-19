ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,440,000
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Megabucks Plus
04-05-09-32-39, Megaball: 5
(four, five, nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Megaball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,050,000
Pick 3 Day
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
Pick 3 Evening
3-9-7
(three, nine, seven)
Pick 4 Day
8-9-5-4
(eight, nine, five, four)
Pick 4 Evening
7-2-2-0
(seven, two, two, zero)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
World Poker Tour
AD-AS-4S-6S-9S
(AD, AS, 4S, 6S, 9S)
