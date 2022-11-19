KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash Ball
04-15-16-18, Cash Ball: 10
(four, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen; Cash Ball: ten)
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
9-7-1-3
(nine, seven, one, three)
Pick 4 Midday
3-2-9-6
(three, two, nine, six)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
