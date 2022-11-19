ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

5-9-0-6, SB: 9

(five, nine, zero, six; SB: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

