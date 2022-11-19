ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jon Brady full of praise for Northampton after another away victory at Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6Toq_0jH4InFZ00

Jon Brady applauded Northampton’s away-day specialists after they claimed an impressive 3-1 win at fellow promotion challengers Bradford.

The absence of Sky Bet League Two leading scorer Sam Hoskins through suspension did not hamper the Cobblers, who produced a commanding display.

Goals from Mitch Pinnock, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Sherring at a wet Valley Parade clinched their sixth away victory of the season.

Northampton manager Brady said: “I’m really pleased. The players gave us everything we asked for.

“We took the game to them and pressed them and got our rewards.

“I’m pleased that we didn’t sit back in the second half too, and there could have been a lot more goals. Their keeper made a substantial number of good saves.

“I think this is our sixth away win. We’ve beaten everyone else in the top six away from home, except for Leyton Orient where we drew.

“This builds belief in the players and gives them a motive to carry on. The main focus is in the league and that’s what we strive for.”

Bradford would have leapfrogged Northampton into an automatic promotion place for the first time this season with a win.

The hosts did pull a goal back thanks to Andy Cook’s late penalty, but it was far too little too late.

Bantams boss Mark Hughes admitted his side paid the price for trying to chase the game.

He said: “I thought we started well enough and caused them a few problems, but we made a mistake for the opening goal and then compounded the situation by conceding another one within two or three minutes.

“At 2-0 down, you have still got to keep your discipline with the shape and work yourselves back into the game.

“But in the second half, we were guilty of overcommitting on occasions and we were leaving guys one-v-one at the back and that’s where your discipline comes in.

“You have got to have the right shape to mount attacks and build attacks and pressure and we did not get that part of our game right.

“We were guilty of chasing the game and if you don’t do that in the right manner, there’s a danger that you can be picked off going the other way.

“That’s what happened and credit to Northampton, they are a good, strong side and are good at the top end of the pitch and retain possession and have people running hard from midfield.

“All the goals were avoidable and the second goal was a big setback and we will have to learn from it.

“Sometimes, at this level, you have days when you are not good enough and the opposition are better and we are honest enough to admit that today, the opposition were better than us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won. Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.
newschain

Gillingham halt losing run with dour draw against Crawley

Struggling Gillingham ended a run of four successive League Two defeats with a point from a battling 0-0 draw at Crawley. The Reds were seeking to make it four consecutive home league wins, but rarely sparkled in a game short of exciting goalmouth action. Gills boss Neil Harris went into...
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup. While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate. Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful...
newschain

Jack Grealish makes call to superfan Finley after celebration tribute

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to disabled fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in in waves.
newschain

Jude Bellingham ‘grateful’ for stunning rise with England

Jude Bellingham has expressed surprise at the speed of his ascent to World Cup stardom after playing a pivotal role in England’s thumping opening win over Iran. Bellingham, 19, scored his first international goal in the 6-2 win in Al Rayyan, making him the second teenager to score for England at a World Cup after Michael Owen’s heroics as an 18-year-old in 1998.
newschain

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands. The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane. The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Ryan Reynolds sends good luck message to Wales ahead of World Cup opener

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to Wales’ World Cup squad. Reynolds, co-owner of non-league Wrexham, delivered the message in a video to WalesOnline ahead of the nation’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday evening – their first game at the finals since 1958.
newschain

Virgil van Dijk hits back over criticism for not wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, also including England and Wales, who planned to have their captains wearing the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

James Maddison remains absent from England training following knee injury

James Maddison was once again absent from England training as he continues his recovery from a niggling knee issue. The Leicester midfielder was unavailable for the opening 6-2 World Cup win over Iran having not trained since the first session the team held on arrival in Qatar last week. He...
newschain

5 things we learned from the Republic of Ireland’s friendly double-header

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will finalise his plans for Euro 2024 qualification on the back of another testing few days. A home defeat by Norway and a narrow victory in Malta highlighted some of the strengths of his squad, but also more of the weaknesses. Here, the PA...
newschain

Harry Wilson bracing Wales for Iran backlash after England mauling

Harry Wilson has warned Wales to expect an Iran backlash after their World Cup thumping by England. Iran were hit for six in their Group B opener as Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions issued a clear statement of intent in Qatar. Wales play Iran next on Friday following their 1-1...
newschain

Richard Hammond shares 2006 crash story in hope it connects with people

Richard Hammond shared the “intimate” details of the 2006 high-speed crash that left him with serious injuries in the hope it would “connect” with people affected by brain injury. The presenter, 52, crashed a jet-powered dragster called Vampire at nearly 320mph while filming for Top Gear...
newschain

Beth Mead facing long-term absence with ruptured ACL

England forward Beth Mead has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and “is set for an extended period on the sidelines”, her club Arsenal have announced. The 27-year-old sustained the injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Women’s Super League loss to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy