Jon Brady full of praise for Northampton after another away victory at Bradford

Jon Brady applauded Northampton’s away-day specialists after they claimed an impressive 3-1 win at fellow promotion challengers Bradford.

The absence of Sky Bet League Two leading scorer Sam Hoskins through suspension did not hamper the Cobblers, who produced a commanding display.

Goals from Mitch Pinnock, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Sherring at a wet Valley Parade clinched their sixth away victory of the season.

Northampton manager Brady said: “I’m really pleased. The players gave us everything we asked for.

“We took the game to them and pressed them and got our rewards.

“I’m pleased that we didn’t sit back in the second half too, and there could have been a lot more goals. Their keeper made a substantial number of good saves.

“I think this is our sixth away win. We’ve beaten everyone else in the top six away from home, except for Leyton Orient where we drew.

“This builds belief in the players and gives them a motive to carry on. The main focus is in the league and that’s what we strive for.”

Bradford would have leapfrogged Northampton into an automatic promotion place for the first time this season with a win.

The hosts did pull a goal back thanks to Andy Cook’s late penalty, but it was far too little too late.

Bantams boss Mark Hughes admitted his side paid the price for trying to chase the game.

He said: “I thought we started well enough and caused them a few problems, but we made a mistake for the opening goal and then compounded the situation by conceding another one within two or three minutes.

“At 2-0 down, you have still got to keep your discipline with the shape and work yourselves back into the game.

“But in the second half, we were guilty of overcommitting on occasions and we were leaving guys one-v-one at the back and that’s where your discipline comes in.

“You have got to have the right shape to mount attacks and build attacks and pressure and we did not get that part of our game right.

“We were guilty of chasing the game and if you don’t do that in the right manner, there’s a danger that you can be picked off going the other way.

“That’s what happened and credit to Northampton, they are a good, strong side and are good at the top end of the pitch and retain possession and have people running hard from midfield.

“All the goals were avoidable and the second goal was a big setback and we will have to learn from it.

“Sometimes, at this level, you have days when you are not good enough and the opposition are better and we are honest enough to admit that today, the opposition were better than us.”

