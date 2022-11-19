ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Work in progress’ Barnsley produce a performance Michael Duff was proud of

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOj0G_0jH4IlU700

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff felt his side put in their best home performance of the season as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over MK Dons.

Adam Phillips and Herbie Kane scored in the second half after Jordan Williams’ 18th-minute opener was cancelled out by Dons’ Mohamed Eisa before the interval.

Victory moved the hosts into the League One play-off places and their boss was pleased with what he saw.

Duff said: “I thought we were as good as we have been at home. We looked a threat from minute one.

“I’m disappointed we weren’t winning comfortably by half-time, but we started the second half as we did the first and it’s a credit to the players.

“We mixed it up and played some good football.

“We’re a work in progress, we nearly went a month without scoring a goal.”

On the performance of Williams & Nicky Cadden, Duff said: “When you play with a back five, you’re only as strong as your wingbacks.

“They covered a lot of ground, Jordan did well to get there for the first goal. He has been excellent every time he’s played.

“Nicky is starting to look like the player we signed, he had a bit of a stop-start pre-season. He rarely takes three stepovers and beats a man, he’s touch & deliver.

“The centre-forwards have built a relationship with him. They should be knowing where to run.

“I thought Herbie was good, he took his goal well. There were lots of great performances.”

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning was disappointed after a third league game without a win left his side six points adrift of safety.

He said: “It’s a frustrating one, we didn’t start the game great. We conceded a poor goal.

“They started the first half extremely well. We showed a good response, we showed togetherness and spirit, but in the second half we didn’t get going.

“The message at half-time was that the game was there for us. I was pleased with the momentum we had, but they’re extremely well coached and difficult to go through.

“Just because we’ve had a run of five or six games where we’ve performed well doesn’t mean we were going to continue that trajectory.

“We need to reflect and put all of our energy into changing the level and consistency of our performances.”

On his side’s position in the league table, Manning said: “To be honest I haven’t looked much, all I know is we need to win games and I don’t need to look at the table for that.

“I know there’s good players and a good team in there. It’s just about consistency.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won. Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup. While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate. Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful...
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to disabled fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in in waves.
newschain

Richard Hammond shares 2006 crash story in hope it connects with people

Richard Hammond shared the “intimate” details of the 2006 high-speed crash that left him with serious injuries in the hope it would “connect” with people affected by brain injury. The presenter, 52, crashed a jet-powered dragster called Vampire at nearly 320mph while filming for Top Gear...
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

British former Paralympian selected to become world’s first disabled astronaut

A British former Paralympian will become the world’s first disabled astronaut after being selected by the European Space Agency to join its training programme. John McFall, who saw off competition from more than 200 candidates, will take part in the space training corps as a “para-astronaut”, with the hope that he can become the first disabled person to go into space as part of a feasibility study.
newschain

Jack Grealish makes call to superfan Finley after celebration tribute

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
newschain

Chancellor asks Treasury to look into value of closing non-dom loophole

The Chancellor has asked the Treasury to look into how much could be raised by closing the controversial non-dom tax loophole. Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have come under fire for refusing to abolish the arrangement for those who live in this country but pay no UK tax on their offshore income, with Labour accusing the pair of shielding the super-rich from contributing their fair share.
newschain

Sunak to face MPs as authority dented by housing rebellion

Rishi Sunak is set to face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as he struggles with a Tory rebellion over policy, MP departures and lingering questions over his judgement. A month after taking office vowing “stability and unity”, trouble is brewing for the Prime Minister on multiple fronts....
newschain

Gillingham halt losing run with dour draw against Crawley

Struggling Gillingham ended a run of four successive League Two defeats with a point from a battling 0-0 draw at Crawley. The Reds were seeking to make it four consecutive home league wins, but rarely sparkled in a game short of exciting goalmouth action. Gills boss Neil Harris went into...
newschain

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands. The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane. The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
newschain

England happy with ‘really constructive’ process for clarifying refereeing calls

England are satisfied with the established channels for clarifying officiating decisions as they prepare to face a South Africa side who enter Saturday’s showdown without director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. For the second successive year, Erasmus will have no matchday involvement with the Springboks at Twickenham after receiving a...
newschain

Spoiler alert! HS2’s enormous conveyor network starts moving excavated material

A 1.7-mile-long network of conveyors has begun operating in west London to move material excavated for the construction of HS2. The system will remove the need for one million lorry journeys to transport spoil, according to HS2 Ltd. It was switched on by HS2 minister Huw Merriman at the high-speed...
newschain

UK should help if Iran’s international footballers make asylum bid, MP suggests

Britain should support Iran’s international footballers if they seek asylum following their “very bold and brave political statement”, according to a senior MP. Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said the risk to the players’ lives is “serious and severe” – before praising the “bravery” of protesters in Iran and Iranians in Qatar.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo exit is best for both parties – Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo had a plan to navigate an exit from the club and his immediate departure is exactly what the player wanted. United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract following the 37-year-old’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy