Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton salutes match-winner Scott Sinclair

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton saluted match-winner Scott Sinclair after his second-half strike secured a 1-0 League One win over 10-man Peterborough at the Memorial Ground.

Barton sang the 33-year-old former Celtic star’s praises after he showed off his enduring qualities with a classy winner to give the Gas a first home victory over high-flying Peterborough since February 2007.

“Scott’s finish was exceptional but his all-round performance was first class,” Barton said.

“He just radiated calmness and confidence because he’s an incredible professional whose composure inspired everyone around them.

“Scott has been a real breath of fresh air for the club. He hasn’t come in to show off all his trophies but he’s knuckled down and the lads love him as a person.

“And the Gasheads are now seeing someone they can resonate with, which is great for everyone.

“He’s a superstar in terms of this club’s history and he’s come back to enjoy his Indian summer now he’s north of 30 – and the early signs suggest the best is yet to come.”

The former Celtic and Manchester City winger put Rovers in command after 53 minutes, expertly stroking the ball home from 10 yards out after fine approach play by Aaron Collins and skipper Sam Finley.

Barton added: “We were really commanding, controlling and competent and we’re turning into a really good second-half side and we said we had to capitalise on a steady first half and turn it into points.

“Peterborough have historically built their success through being a goal-scoring side but they’ve shut down Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ricky-Jade Jones and so we have to be really pleased with how mean we’ve been.”

Peterborough struggled to get going and suffered a major setback in the 75th minute when centre-back Ronnie Edwards was shown a red card after felling goal-bound Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn.

Posh had to wait until the 87th minute before testing Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw when Jones’ effort was saved, and boss Grant McCann said: “It was a bad day at the office for us.

“But there wasn’t much in it as far as I was concerned and we ended up losing to a punt down the middle and we didn’t pick up the second ball.

“It was a little bit of nous from an experienced player in Scott Sinclair getting the loose ball that cost us the goal and the points.

“The sending off was frustrating because it should have been a yellow card earlier on for a shirt pull or bringing him down 50 yards from goal instead of a last-ditch tackle.

“I’m not one for making excuses, but they seemed to have more energy than us because we had a midweek cup replay and – while we’d like to have an FA Cup run – the league is our bread and butter.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox