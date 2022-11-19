Blake Corum heads to Michigan football locker room with knee injury vs. Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The worst-case scenario for Michigan football, beyond even a loss to Illinois, would be if it lost its star player in Blake Corum with everything still on the line for the season.

Well, unfortunately, that appears to have come to fruition.

Nearing the end of the second quarter with Michigan football up 7-3 and in the red zone, Corum took a handoff, made his way to the right sideline, came down, losing the football — turning the ball over to the Illini — and grabbing at his left knee immediately.

After being tended to by the Michigan football training staff, Corum got up under his own power and walked without any noticeable impediment. However, upon getting up, he headed straight for the locker room instead of back to the bench. It appeared that Corum had taken a helmet directly to the knee.

Corum has been the focal point of the entire Michigan offense, so if he’s lost for the entirety of the game, or even the season, it’s a huge blow to the Wolverines’ chances in Columbus, as well as beyond. This especially is true given that his teammate in the backfield, Donovan Edwards, is not playing on Saturday due to his own injury.

Before the injury, Corum had 17 carries for 103 yards — his eighth-straight 100-yard rushing game — along with a touchdown.