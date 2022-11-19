Read full article on original website
Ripple CTO Thinks Big Damage to Crypto Billionaires Could Be Made in Coming Months
Ethereum Whale Worth 720,000 ETH Wakes up to Make These Manipulations: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Spikes to New Record Over 36.95 T
Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty is a metric that demonstrates how it is difficult for Bitcoin (BTC) miners to find the target hash, or, simply put, how difficult it is to add the next block to the main network. Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty prints new record, hashrate also targets ATH. Today, on...
Sad Story Behind Bankruptcy of Alameda Research and FTX
Grayscale's Bitcoin Discount Might Reach 70%, Details
231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%
$500 in SHIB When It First Came Out Would Have Made Millions Now: David Gokhshtein
Cardano Critic Says ADA Is Poised to “Plummet Down”
Phemex Publishes Proof of Reserves, Liabilities, and Solvency
Phemex seems set to lead by example in the wake of the FTX fallout and the call from many in the community for all centralized exchanges to publish their proof-of-reserves. While not the first exchange to publish its proof-of-reserves, Phemex has taken its time to create the most transparent and trustful approach, relying on code rather than third-party auditors.
RavenCoin (RVN) up 20% as Binance Makes Major Mining Announcement
Crypto Wallet SafePal Registers Spike in Registration Count
Backed by the largest cryptocurrency ecosystem Binance (BNB), on-chain digital asset wallet SafePal sees an enormous spike of new users as trust in centralized entities vanishes. SafePal decentralized wallet witnesses record sign-ups According to the statement shared by SafePal, the service witnesses record numbers of new users incoming following FTX...
Cardano's Major Blockchain Metric Eyes Significant Increase, Here's What Happened
Crypto Exchanges Lie That Your Funds Are Safe: Nouriel Roubini
Trillion SHIB Wired as Trading Volume Spikes 7,449,053.83%
Vitalik Buterin Presents Solution Against Ethereum Censorship
Ethereum’s OFAC compliance has been a hot topic in the cryptocurrency industry ever since the Merge went live. According to MevWatch data, more than 73% of blocks on the network are OFAC-compliant, a.k.a. censored by the U.S. financial regulator. However, Vitalik Buterin and Flashbots research and development organization has a solution.
Alameda Started Moving All of Its Funds Back to Wallets as Bankruptcy Procedure Emerges
The insolvency of FTX and Alameda's operations have been intimately tied to each other as SBF used the fund to borrow users' funds while using FTT token as collateral. At some point, the time-tested scheme failed, causing billions of losses on the market. After the dust settles, Alameda is trying to gather the pieces left after the catastrophe.
Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 29%, Here’s What Propelled This Surge
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Setup
Here's How Trillions of SHIB are Spread Across Key Crypto Exchanges
CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency information portal, has published detailed reports on the reserves of major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particularly interesting was the data on crypto exchanges' reserves in SHIB, which turned out to be quite impressive. It is important to clarify that only a handful of exchanges have published their reserve reports,...
One of Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Buying Days Ends, Here's How Much Was Bought
According to crypto analytics portal Santiment, yesterday was marked by purchases by Ethereum's largest holders, whose position size in the altcoin ranges from 10,000 ETH to 1 million ETH. Purchases by this group of investors were of 947,940 ETH, equivalent to $1.03 billion, bought at the end of the day.
