Dayton, OH

Sidney Daily News

Versailles woman thankful to be alive

TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
VERSAILLES, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Nursing home worker honored for more than 25 years of work, hugs

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — A developmentally disabled woman in Beavercreek is celebrating 25 years of working for the Trinity Community Nursing Home. Sue Braun has been washing dishes and helping where needed since 1997. “I have a nice group of people I work with in the kitchen,” Braun said.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

Crossroads Church holds food drive in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church held a food distribution event just before the Thanksgiving holiday for people in need. For nearly 26 years, making sure that no family goes without food has been their mission. The 2022 event in Dayton was held at Bellbrook Middle School. Providing 5,000 meals for families in the Miami […]
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand

FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
FAIRBORN, OH
beckersasc.com

Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio

Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News. The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building. The site will employ...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donuts collaborate on new beer

Lock 27 Brewing is turning a Centerville favorite into a beer. The brewery, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has collaborated with Bill’s Donut Shop to create a donut-inspired stout brewed with ingredients sourced straight from the bakery. “People have been going to Bill’s Donuts for generations and that’s what we...
DAYTON, OH

