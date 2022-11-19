Read full article on original website
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Sidney Daily News
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
spectrumnews1.com
Nursing home worker honored for more than 25 years of work, hugs
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — A developmentally disabled woman in Beavercreek is celebrating 25 years of working for the Trinity Community Nursing Home. Sue Braun has been washing dishes and helping where needed since 1997. “I have a nice group of people I work with in the kitchen,” Braun said.
whio.com
Crowd gathers in Dayton for candlelight vigil in support of the LGBTQ+ community
DAYTON — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Dayton for a candlelight vigil in support of the LGBTQ+ community. This comes after five people were killed, and 19 others were hurt in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs. People in the Miami Valley wanted to...
Dayton Young Black Professionals host annual ‘West Dayton Give Back’ this week
DAYTON — This week the Dayton Young Black Professionals will host their annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 23, and is for those in need of meals this holiday week. >>Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen...
dayton.com
Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood
Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
Crossroads Church holds food drive in Bellbrook
BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church held a food distribution event just before the Thanksgiving holiday for people in need. For nearly 26 years, making sure that no family goes without food has been their mission. The 2022 event in Dayton was held at Bellbrook Middle School. Providing 5,000 meals for families in the Miami […]
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
dayton.com
Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand
FAIRBORN — The latest Dayton-area proposal for Sheetz is in Fairborn, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the region. The family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company wants to locate on 4.3 acres at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, just west of I-675′s Exit 22.
beckersasc.com
Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio
Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News. The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building. The site will employ...
Ohio native Amy Schneider wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dayton native Amy Schneider has won the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Andrew He finished second, and Sam Buttrey came in third.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Toys for Tots needs holiday gifts for less fortunate children
It all began 75 years ago when a simple act of kindness turned into a nationwide children’s charity and much more. The idea of the Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 when the wife of Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks asked her husband to deliver a few handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to rethink closure of Miami Valley plants
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service."
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton.com
Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donuts collaborate on new beer
Lock 27 Brewing is turning a Centerville favorite into a beer. The brewery, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has collaborated with Bill’s Donut Shop to create a donut-inspired stout brewed with ingredients sourced straight from the bakery. “People have been going to Bill’s Donuts for generations and that’s what we...
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
Teen grazed by bullet during shooting at Dayton party venue
DAYTON — A teenager was injured in a shooting at a Dayton party venue Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to DJ’s Party Room on Hoover Avenue around 8:57 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived on scene, police discovered that someone was having a party at...
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
