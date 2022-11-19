Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Lehigh Valley, Flemington natives reunite to break record at U.S. World Cup speedskating race
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native and a Flemington native who grew up skating together have reunited to represent the U.S. on the world stage. The two just got back to America from the World Cup sprint races in the Netherlands, with medals in hand. Two-thirds of a record-setting...
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Cumru police seek bank robber
Police are searching for a bank robber in Cumru Township. Caitlin Rearden will have more. The Salvation Army of Reading is giving back to the community. Details at 5:30.
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber
WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
Skeleton-masked man robs credit union at gunpoint
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Employees of a credit union in Berks County endured a frightening ordeal Monday morning. A masked man robbed the Members First Federal Credit Union at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township at gunpoint, according to the police. The holdup was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m.
7th-grader gets big show of support
DAWSON, Minn. - A 7th-grade student in Minnesota is realizing just how many friends he has just in time for the season of togetherness. Thatcher Johnson, 13, was recently diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disease that can cause your hair to fall out. When it started to happen to Thatcher...
