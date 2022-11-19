ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot

WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
ALBANY, NY
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon

Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
CHARLESTON, WV
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers

Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It

It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash on social media. Recently, the UFC star posted a shirtless photo, resulting in plenty of reaction. McGregor’s training appears to be going pretty well, looking as jacked as ever....
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
itrwrestling.com

Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]

Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
PWMania

WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon

Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
wrestlinginc.com

Top Dolla Opens Up About Feeling Shamed After WWE Release

A.J. Francis spent five years in the NFL before signing with WWE in 2020. Over a year later, he debuted on "NXT" as Top Dolla and became a member of Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group was brought up to "SmackDown" rather quickly in the 2021 WWE Draft in October, however, WWE released all four members in November. While speaking to Ryan Satin on a recent episode of "Out of Character," Top Dolla reflected on how he felt when he received the devastating call.
wrestletalk.com

Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury

KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’

Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
MiddleEasy

Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”

More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
PWMania

Top AEW Star Says Goodbye

A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...

