When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.

1 DAY AGO