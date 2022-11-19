Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
PWMania
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
William Regal segment announced for AEW Dynamite
We'll hear from Regal for the first time since Full Gear.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
PWMania
Saraya (Paige) Recalls Her Reaction To The Rock Revealing She Was Winning The Divas Title
Saraya, formerly Paige, was the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Champion and made her RAW debut in April 2014, defeating AJ Lee to become Divas Champion. Saraya revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that The Rock told her she was going to win the title after telling her he wanted to make a film about her family one day. That proved to be correct, as “Fighting With My Family” was later produced.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Full Gear 2022
Full Gear 2022 is done and what a great show it was. After a few title changes and some fantastic matches this was definitely the best AEW only PPV since Revolution. With this show over with, hopefully AEW television can improve from what its been in recent weeks. “Jungle Boy”...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA 11/20/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. * WWE IC Title Match: GUNTHER (c) (w/Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland) The match ended in a DQ when the Imperium interferes and becomes a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstars Returning to NJPW Next Month for Title Match
WWE’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are returning to NJPW next month. Anderson, who is still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion, took to Instagram today and posted a video from AJ Styles’ tour bus. The video also features Styles and Luke Gallows. Gallows commented on how it’s nice...
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 242 – 11/19/22. ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans faces...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson May Work More Dates For NJPW
Karl Anderson is returning to NJPW on December 14th despite being signed to WWE, and his dates with the company may go beyond that. As noted, both Anderson and Luke Gallows will work the December 14th show, where Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship. According to Fightful Select, the...
f4wonline.com
Great Muta to team with Sting & Darby Allin in retirement match
Darby Allin is heading to Japan in January to take part in The Great Muta's retirement match. Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed that Muta will team with Sting & Allin in his retirement match on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Their opponents have yet to be announced. "Great Muta Final Bye...
PWMania
Saraya Addresses Controversial Line from Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya made her first AEW in-ring promo during the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that she now has a boss who listens to her. Many assumed she was criticizing WWE. Saraya explained the line further on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast:. “I wish I didn’t even say...
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
tjrwrestling.net
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results November 22nd 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results November 22nd 2022. Match starts off with Ryohei Oiwa backs Nakashima into the red turnbuckle pad. Oiwa slaps Nakashima in the face. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa blocks Boston Crab then they have a forearm exchange. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa applies a cross armbreaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.
PWMania
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/21/22
The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were down. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode drew an average of 1.646 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 1.648 million viewers. The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.41,...
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * Briggs and Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey and Myles Bourne. After the match, Kiana James challenges Fallon Henley, then walks out. * Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp.
