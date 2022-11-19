Read full article on original website
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/22/22) – Episode 171
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: *Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander. * The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno vs. The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss.
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
Video: Dijak (T-Bar) Returns to the WWE NXT Brand
Dijak officially returned to the WWE NXT brand after weeks of teaser videos when he attacked North American champion Wes Lee during the this week’s edition of NXT. Dijak had been previously billed as T-Bar, and his last match as the character was on September 5th’s Main Event.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results November 21st, 2022
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results November 21st, 2022. Match starts off with Yuto Nakashima kicks the left shoulder of Kosei Fujita & they do some chain grappling exchange then a lock up Nakashima backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakashima slaps Fujita in the chest then they have a chop exchange.
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA 11/20/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. * WWE IC Title Match: GUNTHER (c) (w/Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland) The match ended in a DQ when the Imperium interferes and becomes a...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/21/22)
Tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will serve as a warm-up for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match.
Saraya Addresses Controversial Line from Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya made her first AEW in-ring promo during the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that she now has a boss who listens to her. Many assumed she was criticizing WWE. Saraya explained the line further on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast:. “I wish I didn’t even say...
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
Breaking Down AEW Full Gear 2022
Full Gear 2022 is done and what a great show it was. After a few title changes and some fantastic matches this was definitely the best AEW only PPV since Revolution. With this show over with, hopefully AEW television can improve from what its been in recent weeks. “Jungle Boy”...
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
Jim Ross on Controversial WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Star: “He Was Unsteady, He Was Unstable”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross expressed his thoughts on Nathan Jones, who joined WWE in 2002 and made his television debut on SmackDown in 2003. Jones’ impressive physical condition and height of nearly 6 feet 10 inches were frequently praised by Vince McMahon.
Jade Cargill and Rapper Bow Wow Get Into Heated Altercation in Miami
Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill clashed in Miami, and things became heated between them. Cargill had to be restrained after they exchanged words. It happened on Sunday night, when Bow Wow was performing as part of the Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at the FTX Arena in Miami. While...
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/21/22
The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were down. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode drew an average of 1.646 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 1.648 million viewers. The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.41,...
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 242 – 11/19/22. ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans faces...
