Plenty of holiday fun in Bridgeport (West Virginia) scheduled to start off December
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A full weekend of activities in downtown Bridgeport will help local residents usher in the holiday season early next month. The biggest community event will be the annual Light Up Night, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1.
Ada Belle Riley Raines
Ada Belle Riley Raines, 98, of Camden, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, November 18, 2022 at Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glenville, WV. She was born July 6, 1924, in Upshur County, daughter of the late Sherman and Charity Rebecca Riley. She was preceded in...
White, Foster to serve as Christmas parade marshals in Jane Lew, Weston
Two well-known Lewis Countians have been selected to serve as parade marshals for the City of Weston and the Town of Jane Lew in their Christmas parades, respectively. Jane Lew resident Bill White will serve for Jane Lew’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.
4-Hers complete officers training
Over 60 Lewis County 4-H officers participated in Lewis County 4-H officers training school yesterday! Our 4-H members learned about parliamentary procedure, leadership traits,teamwork, and about their offices. Our 4-H clubs are in good hands with this leadership!
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council passes planning commission changes, takes aim at old BB&T building purchase
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council passed two ordinances Tuesday evening that will make updates to the way the city’s planning commission meets. Council members also heard concerns from citizens about the potential contingent purchase of the old BB&T building. Council passed a pair of ordinances...
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The film projector never lies ... or dies. Even though a season may be all but over, fans heading to the exits (or never showing up), and carping at all-time levels, our trusty viewing device continues to whirl. And believe it or not, it still shows things worth seeing.
It's ice skating, not the end of the world
I am so excited about this much talked about ice skating rink coming to Weston in just a few days, as are so many other people, which is why I’m amazed at some of the negative comments I’ve heard and seen. I shouldn’t be though, as that type of behavior is not new especially when it involves the City of Weston.
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston
The most wonderful time of the year is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals, and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming here beginning Friday, Nov. 25 and ending Sunday, Dec. 4. The mobile rink is currently being installed at Holt Square in Weston.
Sandy Pals 4-H club members are earning honors
FELLOWSVILLE — Sandy Pals 4-H Club members met Nov. 14 at the school cafeteria. Alana Phillips volunteered to lead the meeting for President Emily Bucklew, who was at practice for the Preston High Theatre play of “The Three Musketeers.”
Ice skating schedule
Weston Public Skating is brought to you by the City of Weston’s Parks and Recreation, located at Holt’s Community Square on Main Avenue, Downtown Weston. A $3 contribution is recommended. A 30 minutes time limit may be imposed if there is high demand. A legal guardian MUST be present to sign a waiver for children. Dates for skating include,
WVU opens play in the Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner for the West Virginia University basketball team on Thursday.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Doug Nester 11/22/22
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester says he has not decided about returning for the 2022 season, and notes that he is one of several people in the offensive line room are either engaged or married. "We're all pretty much in love," he joked. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
Weston community begins new program to create vibrant communities
Members of the Weston community are invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and developing long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience. Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for community sustainability.
Coach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the hump
If the West Virginia University football season could be defined in a single game, the most recent 48-31 loss to Kansas State would probably be the most representative. Though the Mountaineers fought hard, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
Plans underway for 37th annual Christmas dinner
Organizers of the 37th Annual Lewis County Christmas Dinner are preparing for the annual event to be held at the Robert L. Bland Middle School (RLBMS) with the option of having participants to either eat in, have meals delivered, or receive a carry out. Organizers are preparing a ham/turkey dinner with all the trimmings served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.
