AI predicts that a dinosaur thought to be predatory may have been an herbivore
Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to discover information on dinosaurs, specifically to find out if a certain dinosaur was a predator or not. AI has shown that the dinosaur typically thought to be a carnivore may actually have been an herbivore. The study was published recently in the Journal of...
Tiny 166-million-year-old skeleton found in Scotland ‘to reveal secrets of lizard evolution’
A tiny, 166-million-year-old fossil lizard unearthed in Scotland could fill gaps in scientists’ understanding of how reptiles evolved.The 6cm long skeleton discovered on the Isle of Skye is believed to the most complete lizard fossil of its age found anywhere in the world.The fossil, which dates to the Middle Jurassic period when dinosaurs roamed Earth, comprises of the imprint of nearly a full lizard skeleton, missing only the snout and tail.Known as the Bellairsia Gracilis, the lizard belongs to a wider animal group known as squamate reptiles, which today include more than 10,000 species such as snakes, chameleons and geckos.Scientists...
Strange Shell-Like Egg Case and the Secrets of Octopus Evolution
New research indicates that a type of octopus appears to have evolved independently to develop something resembling a shell, despite having lost the genetic code that produced actual shells in its ancestors and relatives. The study was presented in a new paper in Genome Biology and Evolution, a journal published by Oxford University Press,
Fossils Found In China Reveal Answers to Centuries Old Evolution Question
The fossils were well-preserved with soft tissue, an extremely rare discovery.
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics
If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
A 95-Million-Year Crocodile with a Small Dinosaur in its Stomach
Scientists have discovered a 95-million-year-old crocodile belonging to a species previously unheard of. What they later noticed was that the crocodile had made a meal of a dinosaur before its demise and the contents were still present in its stomach.
Considered Impossible – New Study of 5 Million People Reveals Genetic Links to Height
The research was the largest-ever genome-wide association study. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, is the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, using the DNA of nearly 5 million individuals from 281 contributing studies. It fills a significant gap in our knowledge of how genetic differences contribute to height differences. Over one million research participants are of non-European heritage (African, East Asian, Hispanic, or South Asian).
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
T. rex could have been 70% bigger than fossils suggest, new study shows
The largest T. rex to ever live may have weighed up to 33,000 pounds.
A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean
From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
Study of ray-finned fishes that survived mass extinction event overturns previous assumptions on species diversification
Ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event 360 million years ago as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Scientists Have Uncovered New Details of the Icy Depths
A deeper understanding of Antarctic Bottom Water. Researchers have learned new information on how Antarctica’s subsurface ice formation contributes to the circulation of cold, dense water that sinks to the ocean floor, an important aspect of global water circulation. A team from Hokkaido University’s Institute of Low Temperature Science,...
For the First Time – Researchers Finally Classify All of Earth’s Ecosystems
The research will help improve biodiversity conservation. An international multidisciplinary team of scientists led by University of New South Wales researchers has created the world’s first complete classification of ecosystems across land, rivers and wetlands, and oceans. The ecological typology will allow for better coordinated and effective protection of biodiversity, which is vital for human well-being.
Scientists Unravel the Molecular Structure of One of the Most Important Immune Receptors
Freiburg and Harvard University researchers have revealed the three-dimensional structure of the B cell antigen receptor, providing new insight into its composition. B cells have antigen receptors on their surface that allow them to identify invading pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. When a B cell receptor binds to an antigen, that is, to a foreign structure, the B cell is activated which triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies are critical for human survival because they protect us from severe diseases from infections with pathogens such as COVID-19. Vaccines provide protection by activating antigen receptors, triggering an immune response.
Gigantic fossils hint at super-sized 7,000-pound sea turtle
If the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were looking for heavyweight back-up while fighting their arch-nemesis Shredder, it would be hard to do better than a newly discovered species of ancient sea turtle. Leviathanochelys aenigmatica is the newest member of an extinct genus named Archelon, which boasts multiple kinds species of turtles that could grow to 15 feet long and weighed in about 7,000 pounds, more than a hippopotamus.
WATCH: Wild Octopuses Throw Shells At Each Other In Underwater Fight
Researchers said that the behavior is rare in animals.
Welsh 'weird wonder' fossils add piece to puzzle of arthropod evolution
The most famous fossils from the Cambrian explosion of animal life over half a billion years ago are very unlike their modern counterparts. These "weird wonders," such as the five-eyed Opabinia with its distinctive frontal proboscis, and the fearsome apex predator Anomalocaris with its radial mouthparts and spiny feeding appendages, have become icons in popular culture.
World's heaviest flying bird uses plants to self-medicate, scientists say
Taking drugs if you're feeling under the weather is old news for humans, but new research shows that the world's heaviest bird capable of flight could be the latest animal to use plants as a form of medication.
