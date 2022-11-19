ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

England v South Africa: Jacques Nienaber claims Springboks not given due respect

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has accused the rugby world of lacking respect for his team in the wake of...
BBC

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC

Gary Lineker: BBC should have spoken up about Russia at 2018 World Cup

Football presenter Gary Lineker has said he and the BBC should have spoken out more about human rights issues during the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Lineker, who is fronting BBC coverage of this year's World Cup in Qatar, said: "I think we were sportswashed four years ago when we were in Russia."
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Sports

England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal

Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal with Finlay, an 11-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy, by breaking out into an inspired celebration during Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran. The two met earlier this month after Grealish received a letter from the Manchester City fan. Grealish’s 19-year-old sister Hollie also has cerebral palsy.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho

Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
BBC

Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava

Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
BBC

'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'

F﻿rank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. T﻿he Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. L﻿ampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...

Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
ABC News

World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son

DOHA, Qatar -- Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov....
BBC

'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
SB Nation

Alisson Speaks of LFC Support After Father’s Passing

As Fabinho did last week, Alisson Becker spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL ahead of the country’s first game against Serbia. Alisson elaborated on what happened when his father passed during the pandemic, how his club teammates tried to fly him back to his hometown to attend his father’s funeral, and why he ultimately didn’t go back.

