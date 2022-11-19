Read full article on original website
BBC
England v South Africa: Jacques Nienaber claims Springboks not given due respect
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has accused the rugby world of lacking respect for his team in the wake of...
BBC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
Belgium v Canada: World Cup 2022 – live
Can the world No 2 team see off Canada or will the Maple Leafs stage a shock in Group F? Join Beau Dure
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC
Gary Lineker: BBC should have spoken up about Russia at 2018 World Cup
Football presenter Gary Lineker has said he and the BBC should have spoken out more about human rights issues during the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Lineker, who is fronting BBC coverage of this year's World Cup in Qatar, said: "I think we were sportswashed four years ago when we were in Russia."
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Sports
England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal
Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal with Finlay, an 11-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy, by breaking out into an inspired celebration during Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran. The two met earlier this month after Grealish received a letter from the Manchester City fan. Grealish’s 19-year-old sister Hollie also has cerebral palsy.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho
Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
Soccer-Southgate lauds England goal feast but wants more focus at the back
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - England coach Gareth Southgate praised his players for their attacking verve in a 6-2 thrashing of Iranon Monday as they launched their World Cup campaign but warned they had to improve defensively against the United States on Friday.
BBC
'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'
Frank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. The Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. Lampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
FOX Sports
'We have to move on and learn from this': USMNT preparing for England after Wales draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — When United States coach Gregg Berhalter walked into the locker room after his team squandered a late 1-0 lead Monday against Wales and settled for a tie in the U.S. men’s first World Cup game in eight years, his overriding emotion wasn’t frustration.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
Injury-hit France needs Mbappé even more at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With defending champion France missing so many big names through injury at the World Cup, there is even more of an onus on Kylian Mbappé to become the team’s leader in Qatar. He was 19 years old when he took the last World...
ABC News
World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son
DOHA, Qatar -- Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov....
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
SB Nation
Alisson Speaks of LFC Support After Father’s Passing
As Fabinho did last week, Alisson Becker spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL ahead of the country’s first game against Serbia. Alisson elaborated on what happened when his father passed during the pandemic, how his club teammates tried to fly him back to his hometown to attend his father’s funeral, and why he ultimately didn’t go back.
Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea
A journalist based in Brazil feels Endrick will end up at Chelsea in the next few months.
