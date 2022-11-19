Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning.

According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area.

Limited details are available.

