Georgetown County, SC

Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning.

According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area.

Limited details are available.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

