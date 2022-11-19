ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Ada Belle Riley Raines

Ada Belle Riley Raines, 98, of Camden, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, November 18, 2022 at Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glenville, WV. She was born July 6, 1924, in Upshur County, daughter of the late Sherman and Charity Rebecca Riley. She was preceded in...
CAMDEN, WV
It's ice skating, not the end of the world

I am so excited about this much talked about ice skating rink coming to Weston in just a few days, as are so many other people, which is why I’m amazed at some of the negative comments I’ve heard and seen. I shouldn’t be though, as that type of behavior is not new especially when it involves the City of Weston.
WESTON, WV
Ice skating schedule

Weston Public Skating is brought to you by the City of Weston’s Parks and Recreation, located at Holt’s Community Square on Main Avenue, Downtown Weston. A $3 contribution is recommended. A 30 minutes time limit may be imposed if there is high demand. A legal guardian MUST be present to sign a waiver for children. Dates for skating include,
WESTON, WV
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston

The most wonderful time of the year is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals, and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming here beginning Friday, Nov. 25 and ending Sunday, Dec. 4. The mobile rink is currently being installed at Holt Square in Weston.
WESTON, WV
Sandy Pals 4-H club members are earning honors

FELLOWSVILLE — Sandy Pals 4-H Club members met Nov. 14 at the school cafeteria. Alana Phillips volunteered to lead the meeting for President Emily Bucklew, who was at practice for the Preston High Theatre play of “The Three Musketeers.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The film projector never lies ... or dies. Even though a season may be all but over, fans heading to the exits (or never showing up), and carping at all-time levels, our trusty viewing device continues to whirl. And believe it or not, it still shows things worth seeing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Plans underway for 37th annual Christmas dinner

Organizers of the 37th Annual Lewis County Christmas Dinner are preparing for the annual event to be held at the Robert L. Bland Middle School (RLBMS) with the option of having participants to either eat in, have meals delivered, or receive a carry out. Organizers are preparing a ham/turkey dinner with all the trimmings served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Doug Nester 11/22/22

West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester says he has not decided about returning for the 2022 season, and notes that he is one of several people in the offensive line room are either engaged or married. "We're all pretty much in love," he joked. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
LCHS Wrestlers to serve as "Minute-Mentors" to Junior Wrestlers

New Lewis County High School wrestling coach Larry Bush has made it a point to get his team involved in the community with volunteer days, and now comes the launch of a new program designed to enable LCHS wrestlers to help out the future of the program by helping out Lewis County Junior Wrestlers as “Minute-Mentors.”
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Weston community begins new program to create vibrant communities

Members of the Weston community are invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and developing long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience. Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for community sustainability.
WESTON, WV
WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
5 Minutemaids Soccer players earn postseason honors

The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVHSSCA) All Region and All State lists came out last week, with five members of the Lady Minutemen receiving recognition for their efforts this season. Senior goalkeeper Bianca Jamen earned a selection to the First Team All Region Team, as well as...

