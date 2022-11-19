ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old girl dies after being hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade, police say

By Kathryn Hubbard, Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUWeS_0jH4HAz900

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a deadly incident involving a parade float hitting girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that at 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking an 11-year-old girl.

The vehicle was occupied by three people and towed a float with several participants.

Police said despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the child died from her injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcoX5_0jH4HAz900
Landen C. Glass (Raleigh Police Department)

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Landon C. Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, according to Raleigh police.

Glass was interviewed, cooperated with detectives and was charged with:

  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Improper equipment
  • Unsafe movement
  • Carrying a firearm in a parade

Warrants mention improper brakes that were inadequate to control the movement of the truck, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

The court documents also say that Glass told them he works on the safety systems of cars.

Glass was issued a $4,000 secured bond, according to arrest warrants.

If he bonds out, his court date would be scheduled for Jan. 26.

Raleigh police say the truck has been seized as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The parade stopped while crews responded and had since been canceled, according to CBS 17’s crews at the scene.

Raleigh police, fire trucks and EMS were seen surrounding one of the trucks that was in the parade.

Before the incident happened, CBS 17’s crews said they heard the truck driver yell that he couldn’t stop because something was wrong with his brakes, and then saw that truck hit somebody.

Afterward, they said they talked to a group of dancers who were crying and said their float was right in front of the scene.

One dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, a dance school in Raleigh, said her group was in the parade when a truck started honking and they were pushed out of the way.

She said she was shaking, and one of the moms said she was terrified.

The dance studio posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hb1Uf_0jH4HAz900
CC & Co. Dance statement regarding the float incident (Via Facebook)

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin released a statement on Twitter following the incident:

“Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade brings smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident,” said the Raleigh Police Department. “The victim’s family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.

