NMSU basketball player hospitalized after deadly shooting at UNM; NMSU-UNM game postponed

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated throughout

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – The basketball game between the University of New Mexico vs. New Mexico State was abruptly postponed Saturday morning following a deadly shooting on UNM’s main campus.

KTSM has confirmed that the shooting involved 21-year-old Mike Peake, an NMSU basketball player and a 19-year-old UNM student who was pronounced dead at the scene. The student’s identity has not been released at this time. Peake was hospitalized after the overnight shooting and is said to be in stable condition.

The Albuquerque Journal added the bus driving the New Mexico State men’s basketball team back to Las Cruces Saturday afternoon was pulled over south of Socorro on I-25 by NMSP. State police did not comment on the details of the stop; however, they did confirm that it was related to the investigation. The team has since been released to return to Las Cruces, without anyone being detained according to the Journal.

NMSU Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu sent out a statement Sunday morning, addressing Mike Peake’s hospitalization and the death of the 19-year-old UNM student, adding it’s “especially heartbreaking when it involves students and happens on a university campus”. Arvizu added NMSU personnel has been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout. Arvizu also added the additional circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated, explaining no further information can be said at this time. KTSM was on hand Saturday night as multiple NMSU players were still at the Pan American Center after arriving back in Las Cruces.

According to New Mexico State Police, their Investigations Bureau was initially called to investigate a homicide on the main campus at UNM around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

NMSP says there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Emergency crews transported the 21-year-old to the hospital for treatment, where his condition is unknown. Identification of the deceased victim is awaiting notification of the family.

UNM and NMSU decided to postpone Saturday evening’s game at the Pit at 5 p.m. in light of the deadly shooting on campus.

Police are still searching for two people who fled the scene heading east wearing all-black clothing. Crime stoppers are offering up to a $2,500 reward for anonymous tips that help with the investigation.

NMSP police say their investigation is in the early stages, and crime scene investigators are working to process evidence and identify witnesses to learn what led to the deadly shooting.

