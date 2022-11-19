ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU basketball player hospitalized after deadly shooting at UNM; NMSU-UNM game postponed

By Andra Litton, Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grHsZ_0jH4H9Bf00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated throughout

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – The basketball game between the University of New Mexico vs. New Mexico State was abruptly postponed Saturday morning following a deadly shooting on UNM’s main campus.

KTSM has confirmed that the shooting involved 21-year-old Mike Peake, an NMSU basketball player and a 19-year-old UNM student who was pronounced dead at the scene. The student’s identity has not been released at this time. Peake was hospitalized after the overnight shooting and is said to be in stable condition.

The Albuquerque Journal added the bus driving the New Mexico State men’s basketball team back to Las Cruces Saturday afternoon was pulled over south of Socorro on I-25 by NMSP. State police did not comment on the details of the stop; however, they did confirm that it was related to the investigation. The team has since been released to return to Las Cruces, without anyone being detained according to the Journal.

NMSU Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu sent out a statement Sunday morning, addressing Mike Peake’s hospitalization and the death of the 19-year-old UNM student, adding it’s “especially heartbreaking when it involves students and happens on a university campus”. Arvizu added NMSU personnel has been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout. Arvizu also added the additional circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated, explaining no further information can be said at this time. KTSM was on hand Saturday night as multiple NMSU players were still at the Pan American Center after arriving back in Las Cruces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DelT_0jH4H9Bf00

According to New Mexico State Police, their Investigations Bureau was initially called to investigate a homicide on the main campus at UNM around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

NMSP says there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Emergency crews transported the 21-year-old to the hospital for treatment, where his condition is unknown. Identification of the deceased victim is awaiting notification of the family.

UNM and NMSU decided to postpone Saturday evening’s game at the Pit at 5 p.m. in light of the deadly shooting on campus.

Police are still searching for two people who fled the scene heading east wearing all-black clothing. Crime stoppers are offering up to a $2,500 reward for anonymous tips that help with the investigation.

NMSP police say their investigation is in the early stages, and crime scene investigators are working to process evidence and identify witnesses to learn what led to the deadly shooting.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 5

Fred Martin
7d ago

Why do basketball players carry firearms on a campus. On a schoolbus??

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

Albuquerque, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with La Cueva High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

UTEP holds off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-67 for fifth straight win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s not always pretty, but early in the 2022-23 season, UTEP keeps finding ways to gut out wins. The Miners survived a late charge by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to beat the Islanders 72-67 on Friday afternoon at the Don Haskins Center in the finale of the Jim Forbes Classic presented […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State volleyball tops UTEP in five-set thriller in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State volleyball closed the regular season with a five-set win over UTEP on Wednesday afternoon. NMSU won the match 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12 to improve to 16-12 on the year. UTEP’s loss dropped the Miners to 17-13. Both teams have already lost in their respective conference tournaments. […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU speak on canceled games

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU. “You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Takeaways from NMSU officials holding news conference to discuss shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake, NMSU officials held their first news conference to discuss it on Wednesday. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu; Director of Athletics Mario Moccia; and Dean […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo football finish the season on a losing streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos fell short in their attempt to win a Mountain West Conference game for the 2022 season. The Lobos fell at Colorado State 17-0 Friday. CSU freshman quarterback Clay Millen threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Rams close out their senior night with a victory. For the Lobos, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

Santa Fe, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ruidoso High School football team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy