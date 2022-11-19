Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Keeseville man arrested for weapons charges stemming from argument
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after New York State Police said he held a gun during a verbal argument with a victim. Troopers arrested 51-year-old Raymond LaFlame on Monday for criminal possession of three or more firearms and criminal possession of an assault rifle stemming from an incident earlier this month.
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
thepulseofnh.com
Lancaster Man Arrested For Civil Contempt
A Lancaster man was arrested for indirect civil contempt. The attorney general’s office says Daniel Benoit has refused to comply with a series of court orders from July of 2018 through this past September. The orders compelled him to cease operating a motor vehicle and scrap metal yard until the site was in compliance with state solid waste and hazardous waste laws. Benoit is free on bail with a requirement to complete clean up one area of the site by January 15th, and to then sequentially cleanup nine other sites on the property.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man arrested for $3k store theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Randy D. Steady, 42, with third-degree grand larceny for the theft from an undisclosed business. Steady, who is currently...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndon early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at Park Avenue at around 1:00 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police say that one of the parties on scene, Kasea Hill, of Lyndon, had an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County.
WCAX
Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
VTDigger
2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington
The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
newportdispatch.com
Man facing slew of charges following Newport Center arrest
NEWPORT CENTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in Newport Center early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:50 a.m. Police say that Anthony Bolio allegedly broke into a locked and occupied residence he was...
WCAX
Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office has been fired after bringing a gun into the Newport Courthouse building where he worked. Authorities say the revelation came after a conversation between the unnamed legal assistant and security, according to Annie Noonan with the Vermont State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Department. She says there were no threats made.
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
mynbc5.com
Orleans court officials take security measures after employee allegedly brought gun to work
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — The Orleans Criminal Courthouse is taking extra security measures and working to make scheduling changes for hearings after an employee allegedly brought a gun to work earlier this month. Court officials released a statement on Monday, saying they were notified on Nov. 15 that a...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in West Rutland after smashing home window, threatening residents
WEST RUTLAND — Two men were cited in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that two men were attempting to break into a home on Main Street at around 5:45 p.m. Police say the men had fled the scene when they arrived, however, a window at the...
Vermont State Police looking for missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
newportdispatch.com
Wrong way driver on I-89 in South Burlington charged with DUI
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 46-year-old man from New York was arrested in South Burlington early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 west at around 12:20 a.m. Police say the vehicle was found off the road on 1-89. The driver was identified...
WMUR.com
12-year-old boy reported missing in Sunapee found safe
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday in Sunapee has been found safe, police said. Michael Breisch was reported missing Tuesday morning, and the state police helicopter was used in search efforts. Shortly before 6 p.m., Sunapee police reported that he was found safe, but...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested for assault and robbery following an incident in Rutland on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial hold-up alarm at a convenience store on North Main Street at around 1:55 p.m. Police say they spoke with store employees who reported...
newportdispatch.com
Crash knocks out power in St. Johnsbury, police looking for driver
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who left the scene of a crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on New Boston Road at around 7:00 a.m. A 2008 Nissan Versa struck a live Green Mountain...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ferrisburgh yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Walker Road at around 9:15 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jose Antonio Hernandez Garcia, of Ferrisburgh, caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. Garcia was taken into...
